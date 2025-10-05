Nebraska Football Makes Top 4 for 2027 4-Star Tight End
Nebraska football continues to make noise on the recruiting trail. And this time, landing a coveted spot in the final four for one of the top tight ends in the 2027 class. Four-star prospect Cooper Terwilliger has officially included the Huskers among his top choices.
Alongside Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa State, and Iowa made the list of finalists. Nebraska’s early offer on June 9 signaled their serious intent, and the persistence is starting to pay off.
Cooper Terwilliger the Rising Star
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Terwilliger brings a rare mix of size, strength, and agility that makes him one of the most sought-after tight ends in his class. He is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Dakota, the No. 10 tight end nationally, and the No. 158 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals.
During his sophomore season, Terwilliger showcased why he’s such a prized recruit, pulling in 52 receptions for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns. His combination of precise route running, strong hands, and natural athleticism makes him not just a red-zone threat. However, he remained a consistent playmaker every time he stepped on the field.
Nebraska’s Persistent Pursuit
The Huskers have been among the most active programs in Terwilliger’s recruitment, hosting him an impressive six times already, including a key visit on Oct. 4. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff have made a point of building relationships early, especially in the 2027 cycle. And Terwilliger’s repeated trips to Lincoln show that the program is making a strong impression.
Meanwhile, Terwilliger has also taken three visits to Iowa and two to Iowa State, showing that the Big Ten and Big 12 powers are all putting in heavy effort to land him. Nebraska’s message, however, seems to be resonating most strongly.
The competition won’t be easy. Both Iowa and Michigan have long histories of producing NFL-caliber tight ends, and that pedigree remains an attractive selling point. Still, Nebraska’s inclusion in Terwilliger’s final four shows the program’s growing recruiting strength and credibility under Rhule. The Huskers’ 2027 class already includes four commitments, three of which are blue-chip players, giving Nebraska the No. 3 national ranking according to Rivals.
