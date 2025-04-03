Nebraska Football Making Moves on a Michigan State Football Commit
Nebraska football isn't letting a commitment get in the way of going after good recruits.
The Huskers recently reoffered 2027 safety Khalil Terry out of Tustin, California. Terry has been committed to Michigan State since December.
Terry caught up with HuskerMax to talk about the Nebraska offer.
"It means quite a bit to be re-offered by Nebraska. The previous DC offered me, so it feels great for Nebraska to stay with me," Terry said.
The Michigan State commit will be in Lincoln for a visit at the end of April, he confirms to HuskerMax.
"Yes, I will visit towards the end of this month," Terry said.
Coach Matt Rhule has played a big part in keeping Nebraska in the hunt against a Big Ten Conference school.
"Tradition, conference affiliation, and a tremendous coaching staff," Terry said. "Coach Rhule has been a winner. He won at Temple and Baylor, so I know he’s going to do it at Nebraska too."
Nebraska is still firmly in contention for Terry, despite the commitment.
"I’m committed to Michigan State, so I’m really taking it all in. The B1G and SEC opportunities are obviously intriguing, though. Nebraska is definitely intriguing," the talented safety said.
