'One of My Top Choices': 2026 RB Jamal Rule Considering Nebraska Football Following Spring Visit
Nebraska football's spring practices are into the second week but that hasn't stopped the Huskers from having recruits in for visits.
A recent visitor to campus was 2026 running back Jamal Rule. Measuring in a 6-feet and 205 pounds, the three-star prospect plays for Charlotte Christian High in North Carolina.
Following the visit, Rule caught up with HuskerMax to recap his visit and more.
"My time in Lincoln was really good. I had a great time and I really enjoyed the visit," Rule said.
The running back target had the opportunity to speak with his potential position coach, EJ Barthel.
"I enjoyed being at the running back meetings with Coach EJ, and I enjoyed watching the practice up close and being able to talk to the coaches and players about the culture at Nebraska. The food was really good, I really love the food," Rule said.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have played a big part in Rule's recruitment and an even bigger part now that his family got to see the visit up close.
"The visit really gave me and my parents a chance to see Nebraska up close my family is really important to me," Rule said. "So to have them on this visit meant a lot, and it helped me to keep Nebraska as one of my top choices when I make a commitment soon."
The coaching staff made a strong pitch to Rule as they believe he can be a huge part to what could be more success in the near future as they had a solid bounce-back last season.
"The coaching staff talked to me about the things I could accomplish at Nebraska and how I can be a key piece to help bring a national championship back to Lincoln," Rule said.
Nebraska is likely to be a top school choice in the end as they continue to make Rule a top priority in his recruitment.
"I definitely feel like a top priority for Nebraska, and I will keep that in mind when I make a decision about which college to attend," Rule said.
What's next for Rule in his Nebraska recruitment looks to be his official visit. He has multiple scheduled as of now, including Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Boston College, and of course, Nebraska. His OV date for NU is set for June 13.
"I don’t know if I will return to Lincoln before my official visit, but I did enjoy myself each time I visited Lincoln," Rule said. "I don’t have a time frame for making a decision, but it will be this summer."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to continue to chase Rule in his recruitment as they look to pick up his commitment. He remains one of the top RB targets in the 2026 class for Coach Barthel, and he is heavily considering the Huskers as of now.
