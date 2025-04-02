All Huskers

Dylan Raiola Might Have Found His New Go-To Receiver

The Huskers may have a receiver on their roster that could be just what Dylan Raiola needs for 2025. Raiola may also be just what this receiver needs to take the next step.

Tanner Johnson

Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) scrambles as offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) blocks during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) scrambles as offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) blocks during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
One of Nebraska’s biggest priorities in spring practice is making sure Dylan Raiola has everything he needs to thrive in his sophomore season.

His true freshman year was filled with highs and lows, but the flashes of brilliance were undeniable. The fact that he started an entire season in the Big Ten as a true freshman speaks volumes about his talent. Still, there were moments when Nebraska could have done more to support him—whether that was with better protection, more reliable targets, or a more aggressive offensive approach.

Head coach Matt Rhule and new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen are determined to change that in 2025. Their goal is to not only develop Raiola into a star quarterback but also to ensure he has the right pieces around him to maximize his potential. One of those pieces is senior wide receiver Dane Key.

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) gets in formation during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Key’s story is similar to Raiola’s in some ways. He arrived at Kentucky in 2022 and immediately made an impact, racking up 519 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman. That kind of production so early in his career set sky-high expectations.

Plays like this one are the kind of thing that Key can do on a consistent basis.

But while he remained a steady contributor for the Wildcats over the next two seasons, he never truly broke through to become the elite playmaker many expected.

Now, with a fresh start in Nebraska, Key has an opportunity to reach his full potential. It’s no secret that Kentucky hasn’t been an ideal environment for offensive development in recent years, and a move to Holgorsen’s system could be exactly what he needs.

If Nebraska can unlock the next level of Key’s game, they might have a true No. 1 receiver on their hands.

That’s where the connection between Raiola and Key becomes so important. Raiola needs a reliable go-to receiver, and Key needs a quarterback who can consistently put him in a position to make plays.

If they can build chemistry throughout the offseason and into the fall, they could bring out the best in each other—turning potential into production when the 2025 season kicks off.

