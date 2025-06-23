Nebraska Football Offers 2027 Cornerback Joaquim Davis
Nebraska football has made another early offer on a 2027 prospect.
The Huskers have extended an offer to 2027 cornerback Joaquim Davis. The Etiwanda High School product in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was on campus last week.
Meet Joaquim Davis, The Young DB With Big Upside
At 6-feet and 160 pounds, Davis might still be developing into his body. However, his sophomore year résumé already looks more like a veteran playmaker's. In 2024, Davis entered the varsity ranks with 24 tackles (19 solo), 3 interceptions, and 4 pass breakups. That’s a solid all-around performance that immediately raised eyebrows.
What's most impressive isn't necessarily the stats; it's how he makes them. He possesses great coverage instincts, a natural ability to read quarterbacks, and the type of ball skills you simply can't teach.
Though recruiting services haven't yet awarded him a star rating yet, Davis already has offers from Portland State, New Mexico State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and North Carolina. Nebraska's offer raises the stakes, not only as a Power Four institution but as the first Big Ten program to make a push.
What's Next for Davis?
Look for Davis to make trips across the camp circuit, as he has already done to Lincoln. The Huskers will most certainly keep tabs on his progress through his junior and senior years, closely tracking his development, production, and combine stats.
Davis will also be looking to put up a big junior season this fall. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and company have shown a desire to continue to see prospects develop and improve, even after extending offers.
For Davis, the Huskers' offer is the beginning of big things. So keep an eye on him. The next big cornerback name might have just appeared out west, and Nebraska's already getting the jump.
