Nebraska Football Recruit Tyson Terry Reassures Fans of Commitment
Tyson Terry has been one of the longest commits in Nebraska football's 2025 class. The 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman out of Omaha North committed to the Huskers in June of 2023.
A four-star prospect from Rivals, Terry has held firm in his commitment to staying home. Terry talked more on his high school season and recruitment with HuskerMax.
“Season is going pretty well. I’m playing pretty well myself, on defense I’m getting after it,” Terry said. ”I had to help my team out on offense this year as well, have been playing center and left guard. It’s been a fun year so far. With it being senior year, I’m just trying to have fun and do everything I possibly can to help my team.”
Omaha North is currently 4-2 on the season. The Omaha World-Herald rates the Mustangs No. 4 in Class A.
Terry says even though his decision was made so long ago, he remains locked in to being a Husker.
“My commitment to Nebraska is still fully locked in. Every week I talk with multiple coaches, and to me I’m over satisfied. I feel like they are still recruiting me like I’m not committed,” Terry said. “I committed to Nebraska after my sophomore year in June before my junior year. So there were some schools in early junior year trying to have me take visits and just talking with me. But as of now, my recruitment is totally shut down.”
Terry has been to every home game so far this season. Even when the Big Red aren't at home, he doesn't plan to visit elsewhere.
“I try to make it down to Nebraska whenever I can,“ Terry said. “They’re very open to having recruits down whenever. I don’t plan on visiting any other schools other than Nebraska.”
