Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 4-Star QB Trae Taylor Rates Visit '10 out of 10'
The Nebraska Cornhuskers had commitments from quarterbacks in the 2025 and 2026 classes, and are now looking to 2027. The top of that list for the Big Red right now is Trae Taylor.
A four-star (Rivals) prospect out of Carmel Catholic High School in Carmel Catholic, Illinois, Taylor caught up with HuskerMax after his visit this past weekend.
“The visit 10 out of 10. This has been one of my favorite visits so far this year. I enjoyed myself,” Taylor said. “I spoke with Coach Rhule, Coach Thomas the QB Coach, and Coach Barthel the RB coach. I spoke to many others but those 3 I spoke the longest to.”
Taylor said he got to visit with coach Matt Rhule and assistants Glenn Thomas and EJ Barthel. Rhule made a scholarship offer to Taylor on the field before the game against Rutgers.
The high school sophomore also got to chat with Nebraska's current starting quarterback.
“Pretty much from the time I got on campus, I was with a coach. I did get to catch up with Dylan (Raiola) for a bit,” Taylor said.
As far as his impression of the game, a 14-7 win for the Big Red.
“The game was competitive. It came down to the last minute. The environment matches any I’ve been to,” Taylor said.
