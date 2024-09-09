Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2025 LB Carter Daniels Recaps Weekend Visit
A big game had the Big Red prepared with a number of recruits in town.
Not only were the Buffaloes in from Colorado, but so was Mountain Vista High School (Highlands Ranch) linebacker Carter Daniels. The 5-11, 200-pound prospect for the 2025 class
caught up with HuskerMax following the game.
“It was a great experience and super fun, I had a really good time,” Daniels said. “I went with two of my teammates and the game itself was amazing. The crowd and atmosphere were so loud, you can tell how much they support their team. Along with that the facilities were insane and so nice.”
The two teammates Daniels had with him on the visit are Fabian Abagulum and Nick McChesney.
“It was a great experience and being in that atmosphere together was insane and it makes me want to play at that level so much more,” said the Nebraska football recruiting visitor.
Daniels also had the opportunity during his visit to talk to another recruit the Huskers are focusing on: current Alabama linebacker commit Dawson Merritt.
“Dawson Merritt is someone I got to connect with,“ Daniels said. “The conversation went really well. He is currently committed to Alabama but he was still super humble.”
As for if this is the last time Daniels will be in Lincoln, a repeat visit is likely.
“Yeah if given the opportunity I’d love to be back for another visit,” Daniels said.
