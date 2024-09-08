Deion Sanders: Colorado Buffaloes 'Never Got it Together' Against Nebraska Football
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes offense left Lincoln on Saturday with more questions than answers.
"Offensively we just couldn't get it going today," Sanders said in his post-game press conference. "We had some spurts and some great moments. We had some timing routes that we timed right up, but the way we started was just not indicative to who we are."
The Nebraska football team was able to stomp out CU quickly, taking an early lead before fending off any late rallies to garner a 28-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.
"We just never got it together... It was just one of those games and days."- Deion Sanders on Colorado Football
Sanders added in his opening thoughts he felt the Buffaloes continued to "play catch up" in the first half after falling behind early in the game.
The contest was out of hand by the final two minutes, where Sanders pulled his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as Nebraska led 28-10. Sanders added that he wanted to ensure that his signal caller would stay upright for another week.
"(We) were looking forward to next week. This week was over by the time he got out of the game. It was a wrap. We wanted to make sure that he's going to be okay, so we wanted to get him checked out," Sanders said.
The coach added that his other son, cornerback Shilo, was injured during the contest that led to him being unable to return.
Sanders continued to compliment Nebraska in his post-game thoughts, adding that his offensive line could not handle the Huskers.
"Sometimes you got to take your hat off and say 'Hey, you got me man.' They did that. They played a great game. They really did," Sanders said.
Nebraska's defense was a force all game against the Buffaloes, shutting out CU in the first half and pitching six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and Tommi Hill's pick-six. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule called his defense a "star" following the contest.
Penalty markers littered the second half as each team ended with over 100 penalty yards in the game. Sanders was disappointed that the Buffs were unable to capitalize on the Huskers miscues.
"We can't do stupid stuff. We have to stop the foolishness," Sanders said. "They won decisively. At one point, it felt like it was a flag fest."
The coach added he did not feel the late roughing the passer penalty in favor of Dylan Raiola should have necessitated a flag, but agreed that the officials "did a great job." Sanders finalized his press conference by saying the Huskers were vastly improved from a season ago.
"They didn't turn the ball over. They made the plays they needed (to make)," Sanders said.
Hear Sanders' full comments following the loss to Nebraska below.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado
MORE: Nebraska Football Earns Top 25 Nod in Coaches, AP Polls Following Colorado Win
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules
MORE: Stukenholtz: Nebraska Football's Road Back to National Relevance
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Meets with the Media Following Colorado Win
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.