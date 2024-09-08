All Huskers

Deion Sanders: Colorado Buffaloes 'Never Got it Together' Against Nebraska Football

Deion Sanders spoke in his postgame press conference following his Colorado Buffaloes loss to Nebraska football that he had "no idea" why his offense was unable to respond to the Husker defense.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shake hands after the Cornhuskers defeat the Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shake hands after the Cornhuskers defeat the Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes offense left Lincoln on Saturday with more questions than answers.

"Offensively we just couldn't get it going today," Sanders said in his post-game press conference. "We had some spurts and some great moments. We had some timing routes that we timed right up, but the way we started was just not indicative to who we are."

The Nebraska football team was able to stomp out CU quickly, taking an early lead before fending off any late rallies to garner a 28-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.

"We just never got it together... It was just one of those games and days."

Deion Sanders on Colorado Football
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with players during a timeout
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with players during a timeout in the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sanders added in his opening thoughts he felt the Buffaloes continued to "play catch up" in the first half after falling behind early in the game.

The contest was out of hand by the final two minutes, where Sanders pulled his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as Nebraska led 28-10. Sanders added that he wanted to ensure that his signal caller would stay upright for another week.

"(We) were looking forward to next week. This week was over by the time he got out of the game. It was a wrap. We wanted to make sure that he's going to be okay, so we wanted to get him checked out," Sanders said.

The coach added that his other son, cornerback Shilo, was injured during the contest that led to him being unable to return.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws as he’s hit by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end BJ Green II
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws as he’s hit by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end BJ Green II (35) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sanders continued to compliment Nebraska in his post-game thoughts, adding that his offensive line could not handle the Huskers.

"Sometimes you got to take your hat off and say 'Hey, you got me man.' They did that. They played a great game. They really did," Sanders said.

Nebraska's defense was a force all game against the Buffaloes, shutting out CU in the first half and pitching six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and Tommi Hill's pick-six. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule called his defense a "star" following the contest.

Penalty markers littered the second half as each team ended with over 100 penalty yards in the game. Sanders was disappointed that the Buffs were unable to capitalize on the Huskers miscues.

"We can't do stupid stuff. We have to stop the foolishness," Sanders said. "They won decisively. At one point, it felt like it was a flag fest."

The coach added he did not feel the late roughing the passer penalty in favor of Dylan Raiola should have necessitated a flag, but agreed that the officials "did a great job." Sanders finalized his press conference by saying the Huskers were vastly improved from a season ago.

"They didn't turn the ball over. They made the plays they needed (to make)," Sanders said.

Hear Sanders' full comments following the loss to Nebraska below.

Austin Jacobsen

