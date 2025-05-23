Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Defender Set to Take an Official Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been targeting many of the nation's best prospects, including one of the better linebackers and edge rushers in the country.
Jordan Campbell is a 2026 linebacker and edge rusher from Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida. He is rated as a four-star prospect from Rivals and has recently started to schedule official visits with the schools he is interested in. On the list is Nebraska, the lone Big Ten official visit at the moment.
Campbell released the dates with On3's Hayes Fawcett on X. He will be visiting Miami, which was already scheduled, along with Auburn, Nebraska, and Missouri in that order. The dates are below.
Miami: June 6-8
Auburn: June 10-12
Nebraska: June 13-15
Missouri: June 20-22
Campbell has a player evaluation on 247Sports, which was made by Greg Biggins.
"Intriguing two-way player who projects as a linebacker in college. Has an athletic 6-2, 205 pound frame with a ton of length. Can play receiver as well and looked fluid and natural running routes, catching the football and making plays down the field.
"Has a track background with personal bests of 11.25-100, 22.96-200m as a freshman. Love the versatility on defense and will take snaps at linebacker, nickel and as an edge rusher. Physical kid who can run through blockers and make a play and shows the burst off the edge to get to the quarterback and run down plays from behind," Biggins said.
