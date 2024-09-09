Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Edge Hunter Higgins Details Successful Visit
A big game had the Big Red prepared with a number of recruits in town.
Making his way in from a border state, just like the Colorado Buffaloes, was three-star Edge Hunter Higgins out of Wichita, Kansas. The four-star (Rivals) 2026 prospect stands in at 6-5, 245 pounds.
Higgins caught up with HuskerMax after the visit.
“The visit was really good,” Higgins said. ”Definitely exceeded expectations, just with the crowd and the defensive play. I mean, they were shutting down everything and the crowd stayed loud the entire game. Loudest game I’ve been to.
“I think the fan base is just different and makes the Cornhuskers stand out.”.
Many know that the fan base of a team plays a factor. This trait helps teams on the recruiting trail and is no doubt one used by the Cornhuskers when pitching a future in scarlet and cream.
Another trait that helps recruiting is good facilities. Higgins didn't hold back his admiration for what the Big Red have to work with.
“Their facilities are the best I’ve been to,” Higgins said.
Higgins said he is likely to visit again, perhaps even later this season for the Wisconsin or UCLA games. If Nebraska continues to roll as it has through the first two weekends, those visit dates will begin to fill up quickly.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.