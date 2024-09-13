Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star OL Jackson Cantwell Calls Huskers A 'Unique' Choice
Among the massive number of recruits on campus last weekend for Nebraska football as the Huskers took on Colorado, one stood above most, not only because of his potential but also his sheer size.
Five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell stands 6-8, 300 pounds. The Nixa High School (Nixa, Missouri) product is the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2026 and No. 1 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Compositve.
Cantwell caught up with HuskerMax after his visit.
"The visit was great," Cantwell said. "I enjoyed it. It was a fun time for sure. It met my expectations. It was a very fun game in a very fun environment. They played quite well too."
Cantwell didn't have far to travel, less than six hours via car to Lincoln. That's one of the reasons he is interested in the Big Red.
"It’s unique because it’s a school close to me that is trending up and has a very good winning culture," Cantwell said.
With so many recruits on campus, and a number of them already loyal to the Huskers, Cantwell got to hear about why he should become a Cornhusker from more than just the coaching staff and fans.
“I talked to many of (the other recruits), and learned some good stuff and got some good recruiting pitches,” Cantwell said.
