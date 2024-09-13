I-80 Club: What If We're Not Idiots? Nebraska Football 2-0!
Wednesday's edition of the I-80 Club is now available for free above (and on YouTube).
Nebraska's win over Colorado is multiple days in the rearview, but the reverberations of what it could mean are still being felt. Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell dive into all of it, including Matt Rhule's words on Dylan Raiola, what it could mean for the locker room, how to define an elite defense, and how the path to 7-0 is now filled with tougher teams. But... could that be a good thing? All that and more on this week's pod. Check it out above!
Not a subscriber? Now is the perfect time to join. We'll roll live Saturday night for Patrons only for a Nebraska/Northern Iowa WATCH PARTY! Subscribe for $8 a month and watch it with Jack and Josh. And don't forget: Another brand new Saturday Morning Coffee Show starts tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. CDT, exclusively for Patrons!
Subscribe to the I-80 Club on Patreon.
Subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube page.
Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast app.
MORE: Nebraska Football Preview: Northern Iowa
MORE: Nebraska Gets More Than Just a Win Over the Buffaloes
MORE: Garret McGuire: Blocking Effort 'Has to Improve' From Nebraska Football Receivers
MORE: John Bullock: 'Strong Chemistry' Allows Nebraska's Blackshirts to Thrive
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: UNI vs. Nebraska Football Prediction and John Bullock Interview
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.