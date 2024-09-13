All Huskers

I-80 Club: What If We're Not Idiots? Nebraska Football 2-0!

Nebraska's win over Colorado is multiple days in the rearview, but the reverberations of what it could mean are still being felt. Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for the latest I-80 Club.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Petersen

“What If We’re Not Idiots?” | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB / I-80 Club
Wednesday's edition of the I-80 Club is now available for free above (and on YouTube).

Nebraska's win over Colorado is multiple days in the rearview, but the reverberations of what it could mean are still being felt. Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell dive into all of it, including Matt Rhule's words on Dylan Raiola, what it could mean for the locker room, how to define an elite defense, and how the path to 7-0 is now filled with tougher teams. But... could that be a good thing? All that and more on this week's pod. Check it out above!

