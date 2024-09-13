How Much Should Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Play Against Northern Iowa?
Nebraska football's quarterback Dylan Raiola is making everyone forget he is just a true freshman.
Raiola has looked extremely sharp so far this season for the Huskers, with 423 passing yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions through two games. It is rare for a true freshman quarterback to not turn the ball over in his first two starts, and even rarer at Nebraska for any QB to do so, but that is what Railoa has done so far. You have to go back to before Raiola was even born to find a Husker starting quarterback make it through the first two games without a turnover.
As Raiola enters his matchup with Northern Iowa, he is presented with another opportunity to continue to grow in his debut season.
The Huskers are huge favorites at home over the Panthers and are not expected to have to play their starters for this whole game. But how much should Raiola play in this game, considering he is just a freshman but also that this is a long season?
There is an argument to be made that Raiola needs as many reps as possible. While he has looked great so far this season, the more experience that he gets now, the better off he will be later in the year when adversity inevitably strikes. Raiola has not had to deal with much adversity so far in his college career, but it is coming. The more experience that he has early in the season to lean on in those moments, the better off he will be.
Ideally, the Huskers will be winning this game by a large enough margin at halftime that Raiola would not need to play in the second half. But it would not be a bad idea to give him a few more series than a veteran starter would get in a game like this. Every rep is valuable for a freshman, even one as talented as Raiola.
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium Saturday is slated for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, with Huskers Radio Network affiliates providing coverage across the state.
