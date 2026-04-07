Nebraska Football Secures an Official Visit Date for 2027 Wide Receiver Kaden Howard

A three-star pass-catcher in the 2027 class has locked in his official visit date with the Huskers, which is set for June.

Joining a group of eight other recruits within the same cycle over the weekend of June 12, Kaden Howard's commitment to Nebraska only seems to further cement itself with each passing day. Having only taken one visit to Lincoln before verbally pledging to the Big Red, it's all the more important, as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Palmetto (FL) wideout and where NU stands following the news.

Visit Date Set

Howard's relationship with Nebraska's staff is newer than most other targets within the cycle. Even so, his confidence in them and in his future as a Husker is unwavering. As a three-star prospect, he isn't the most sought-after recruit within the class, yet NU wasn't interested in missing out on him all the same.

It took one unofficial visit for the Florida native to commit to the Big Red, in large part due to a select group of future teammates who hail from the same region. With players already on the roster arguably doing the heavy lifting in getting him to commit, the 5-10, 155-pound athlete didn't need a whole lot of convincing from his future coach.

His official visit date is set for June 12-14, making it only his second opportunity to travel to Lincoln. Regardless, it should only strengthen his feelings about the university the second time around.

Other Schools in Howard's Recruitment

The Miami Palmetto offensive Swiss Army Knife has now been committed to Nebraska for nearly a month. Even so, his recruitment is far from over. While NU, clearly, has a noticeable lead, he's yet to shut down his communication with other programs across the country.

That leaves opportunities for schools such as Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, and 24 other Division I programs to still be in the race. Down, but not out, those universities will undoubtedly continue to keep their hand within the mix.

For the Huskers, they currently stand as the only program to have locked in an official visit date. It's good news for the Big Red, but continuing to assert itself as Howard's top school is vital to seeing him put pen to paper come signing day in December of this year.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

In late March, Howard became Nebraska's seventh verbal commitment within the class, which is currently ranked No. 13. As impressive as it is, they've actually lost momentum in recent months. Once ranked as high as sixth, adding Howard to the group would help build back towards that mark. Still, they'll have to do noticeably more to churn out a top 10 haul.

After seeing a duo of committed recruits opt to transfer in-state for their final year of high school ball, the Huskers' class is largely centered around Nebraska prospects. Four of the seven verbal pledges will finish their prep careers playing in the Omaha metro area. Even with a local lean, NU's staff has put themselves in contention for several of the top recruits nationally as well.

As of April 7, the Huskers already have 23 official visits set for recruits in the 2027 class. Of that group, four of them are wide receivers, which means Howard will have plenty of potential teammates in Lincoln around the same time. Two of those pass-catchers are already verbally committed to the Big Red.

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter gains 13 yards against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Husker's Wide Receiver Outlook Following 2026

The Big Red's wide receiver room is deep in 2026, both by number and returning production at the Power Four level. Even with nearly all of the expected contributors listed as upperclassmen, the large majority of them will have the opportunity to come back the following season. For a player like Howard, that means playing time will be hard to come by, were he to join NU's 2027 recruiting haul.

Regardless, he isn't the type to back down. In addition to his pass-catching skills, the rising senior's athleticism is used in a variety of ways. So, even if he doesn't see the field offensively right away, Nebraska can undoubtedly use him on special teams.

Of the 16 wideouts on the Big Red's 2026 roster, 14 will have eligibility remaining next fall. Between Howard and fellow 2027 verbal commit Antayvious Ellis, they'd be right back in the same situation a year from now. Still, if they can play, they can play, and NU has shown a willingness to let younger athletes see the field early on if they prove their worth.

Wideouts on Nebraska Roster:

RFr: Jeremiah Jones Fr: Nalin Scott Fr: Larry Miles RFr: Jackson Carpenter So: Quinn Clark So: Cortez Mills So: Keelan Smith So: Connor Schutt So: D.J. Singleton So: Hayes Miller Jr: Jacory Barney Jr: Nyziah Hunter Jr: Kwazi Gilmer Jr: Demetrius Bell Sr: Janiran Bonner Sr: Roman Mangini

NU's Unique Relationship with Howard

The Miami Palmetto star isn't the only prospect in recent years to commit to the Big Red from his same school. In fact, will-be junior Jacory Barney did the same in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Two years later, Barney's amassed 1,920 all-purpose yards on his way to setting a school record for receptions in a season by a freshman and becoming a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection as a return specialist (2025).

Fellow Florida natives in the wide receiver room include soon-to-be sophomore Cortez Mills, also of the Miami metro area, and incoming freshman Larry Miles of Winter Garden (FL). Both Barney and Mills competed for playing time in their first seasons on campus, and Miles may very likely do the same this fall. With the abundance of recent success within the program, Howard seems to think he can do the same.

In all likelihood, that is why he pulled the trigger on his commitment so suddenly. Having several players within his very position group that had made the same decision before him, it offers Howard a vote of confidence that he can add to the pipeline next fall. Still, Nebraska will need to continue selling him on his future in Lincoln over the coming years, but his relationship with fellow Florida natives essentially has sold itself.

What Happens Between Now and Signing Day?

Howard's already committed, but that doesn't mean things are done in his recruitment. Several schools will be expected to continue their push through his final season of high school ball, and Nebraska's official visit date will need to create a lasting impression in his eyes.

If all goes well in June, he may officially shut down his recruitment. That would signal a victory for the Big Red. If not, expect programs closer to home to continue their push for the versatile athlete.

Still, where the Huskers stand right now is above the rest. And overcoming their lead will be no small feat. June can put a stamp on his recruitment once and for all, and between the players already on the roster and the coaches involved in his commitment, don't expect NU to want to do anything else heading into the fall.