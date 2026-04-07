Nebraska Football Secures an Official Visit Date for 2027 Wideout Isaiah Alvarez

The No. 71 wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class has locked in his official visit date with the Huskers, which is set for late June.

Joining a group of six other recruits within the same cycle over the weekend of June 19, Nebraska is working to vault the list of Isaiah Alvarez's top schools as we head into the summer months. Having only taken one visit to Lincoln before setting a date to come back, NU will have its work cut out for it to land the three-star recruit.

Here's everything you need to know about the Don Bosco Prep (NJ) wideout and where NU stands following the news.

Visit Date Set

Down, but not out, the Big Red are one of five Division I programs to secure an official visit date for Alvarez this summer. Even so, his visit history suggests NU is towards the bottom of that condensed list.

Still, that won't stop them from making a run at the New Jersey native over the coming months, so much so that Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor's visit lines up with the wideout's return. In fact, four of the Huskers' seven verbal pledges within the cycle will be joining him on campus during the weekend of June 19. Whether by design or coincidence, there's little doubt it helps their chances of landing the recruit.

There's plenty more to be done between now and then, and making it to that date is not a given either. Regardless, NU will be the final of the five programs to host him on an official visit, and if he remains uncommitted to that point, they could have the final say.

Other Schools in Hadley's Recruitment

The Big Ten is heavily within the mix for the three-star pass-catcher from the East Coast, as four of the five programs expected to receive official visits will hail from the conference. As it currently stands, in-state Rutgers and specifically the Penn State Nittany Lions are out to an early lead.

Alvarez has visited State College six times to date, and his official visit on June 12 will mark his seventh time on campus during his prep career. The only other program with more hosting experience than Nebraska is Rutgers. Also in the mix are programs such as Michigan State and Colorado.

For now, the Huskers find themselves somewhere as high as third and as low as fifth in his pecking order. The wideouts' lone visit to Lincoln took place in late March of this year and did enough to make him want to return. Still, seeing that actually happen will be hard to do.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

The Big Red's 2027 recruiting class is off to a hot start. Even so, they've actually lost momentum in recent months. Once ranked as highly as sixth nationally, NU's haul has slid to No. 13 coming out of the spring. Adding Alvarez would help build back towards that mark.

After seeing a duo of committed recruits opt to transfer in-state for their final year of high school ball, the Huskers' class is largely centered around Nebraska prospects. Four of the seven verbal pledges will finish their prep careers playing in the Omaha metro area. Even with a local lean, NU's staff has put themselves in contention for several of the top recruits nationally as well.

As of April 7, the Huskers already have 23 official visits set for recruits in the 2027 class. Of that group, four of them are wide receivers, which means Alvarez will have plenty of potential teammates in Lincoln around the same time. Two of those pass-catchers are already verbally committed to the Big Red.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. reacts after catching a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Husker's Wide Receiver Outlook Following 2026

Nebraska’s wide receiver room is deep heading into 2026, both in numbers and proven production at the Power Four level. With most key contributors expected to return beyond this season, immediate playing time could be limited for incoming 2027 prospects like Alvarez.

Still, his versatility gives him a path to early impact. Beyond his ability as a pass catcher, his athleticism could make him a factor on special teams if offensive reps are few and far between.

Of the 16 receivers currently on the roster, 14 can return in 2027, meaning competition isn’t going anywhere. However, Nebraska has shown a willingness to play younger talent early if they prove they’re ready.

Wideouts on Nebraska Roster:

RFr: Jeremiah Jones Fr: Nalin Scott Fr: Larry Miles RFr: Jackson Carpenter So: Quinn Clark So: Cortez Mills So: Keelan Smith So: Connor Schutt So: D.J. Singleton So: Hayes Miller Jr: Jacory Barney Jr: Nyziah Hunter Jr: Kwazi Gilmer Jr: Demetrius Bell Sr: Janiran Bonner Sr: Roman Mangini

Others Visiting on June 19

Alvarez will be one of seven recruits who have scheduled official visits over the weekend of June 19. Joining him are four Nebraska commits, including fellow wide receiver Antayvious Ellis, an offensive tackle, and a safety.

Ellis is a fellow three-star pass-catcher from Crowley (TX). He's been committed to the Huskers since Nov. 3 of last year. Also expected to be in town are Trae Taylor (QB), Jayden Travers (DL), and Matt Erickson (OT).

The two remaining uncommitted prospects include four-star safety Kennedy Green of Douglas County (GA) and four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu of Locust Grove (GA). The weekend of June 5 and June 12 will have seven and nine official visitors, respectively, as well.