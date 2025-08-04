Nebraska Football Target Alexander Herrera Talks Husker Recruiting Updates
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been targeting a plethora of different recruits in their 2027 recruiting cycle. They have already landed one recruit in the class and have hopes of bringing in more. One of the players they have been targeting is Alexander Herrera.
Alexander Herrera is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country, and currently resides in the state of Texas. He is rated as a three-star, but will likely rise up the rankings sooner than later. He holds 18 offers at this time, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He recently provided the latest updates in his recruitment with HuskerMax.
"I'm still learning about Nebraska and what they have to offer. They are an amazing team, and the education you can get there is top-notch! The program and facilities are also very amazing," the talented offensive lineman stated when speaking to HuskerMax about his latest thoughts on Nebraska.
The talented recruit has the hope of speaking with two of the Nebraska coaches, as he is one of the top targets for the Cornhuskers at this time in the 2027 recruiting class.
"I hope to hear more from Coach Raiola and Coach Williams who offered me back in January."
Herrera is hopeful to visit the Cornhuskers, but does he have a visit date set with them at this time?
"I haven’t set a date to go out to Nebraska yet, but i hope to get out there sometime this season."
Herrera has a lot of things going for him, like his 18th offer that he just received. That offer coming from the Arkansas Razorbacks. he commented on that in his interview with HuskerMax.
"Blessed to be in this position! Recently received my 18th offer from The University of Arkansas."
What is next for the Texas High School stand out in his recruitment? He provides the next step at this time.
"Keep getting as much college exposure as possible! Really looking forward to putting good film out there for the scouts!"
