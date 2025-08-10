Nebraska Football Target Jasper Ngokwere Provides Recruiting Update
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already gained their 2027 QB commit with Trae Taylor, which means there are a number of different things they are looking to do next.
They are looking to land some offensive weapons, such as some wide receivers and an awesome tight end. It’s safe to say that Taylor and the Huskers have their fair share of targets for this, but the Cornhuskers have quite a list of other players that they need as well.
This includes the offensive linemen in the 2027 class, such as Jasper Ngokwere. Ngokwere is one of the better players in the state of Texas. He remains one of the most coveted players in the state, as he is being recruited as a defensive lineman and an offensive lineman.
Ngokwere recently caught up with HuskerMax to provide the latest in his recruitment with updates on his Nebraska recruitment.
“I think Nebraska has a great program and they’re building it to be great,” Ngokwere said.
He would then jump into conversation about who he is currently hearing from on the staff, as well as who he hopes to hear from more in the recruiting process.
“I’m currently hearing from Coach Williams, but I’m hoping to hear from more of their staff and their head coach.”
The Cornhuskers are hopeful to get him on a visit, but will that happen? He detailed more with HuskerMax.
“I hope to be able to visit Nebraska sometime next year. I’ve been receiving a lot of love from schools, and Nebraska’s one of them, and I’m hoping to keep hearing from them more on.”
Ngokwere has already set a plan in place for what’s next in his recruitment. He detailed what that could look like for him.
“I plan to have a great season this year so I can get some more recognition and film on my Hudl and keep more offers coming in.”
