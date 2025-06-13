Nebraska Football Trending for 2026 Offensive Lineman; Commitment Coming Monday
The next Nebraska football commitment could be just a few days away.
Hayden Ainsworth, an offensive tackle in the 2026 class, will make his commitment announcement 10:30 a.m. CDT Monday. Ainsworth noted on social media Thursday that his recruitment was shut down as he is set to decide between Nebraska and NC State.
Rivals lists Ainsworth as a four-star offensive tackle. Both Rivals and 247Sports have predictions for the commitment to end with Nebraska.
Ainsworth stands in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds. Hailing from Biloxi, Mississippi, he received offers from across the South, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and more. Ultimately, his decision comes down to the Cornhuskers and the Wolfpack.
Last weekend saw Ainsworth on campus for a visit. On social media, the 2026 prospect called his time in Lincoln "FANTASTIC."
Nebraska's 2026 class is currently five-deep. The latest addition came just a few days ago when Arizona offensive lineman Rex Waterman committed. The four other commits are four-star safety CJ Bronaugh and three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola and three-star linebacker Jase Reynolds.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.