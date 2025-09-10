Nebraska Football Trending to Land OT Target Matt Erickson

2027 3 ⭐️ OT Matt Erickson (6-7.5, 283 lbs, NIL Value: N/A) out of Omaha, NE has scheduled a visit with the #Huskers on Saturday, September 6, 2025



On3 profile: https://t.co/5UzOQMa1a9 pic.twitter.com/5wDiHdAbYp