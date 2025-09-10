Nebraska Football Trending to Land OT Target Matt Erickson
Nebraska football fans have had plenty to cheer about lately. After a dominant 68-0 win on the field, the Huskers are also finding reasons to celebrate off it, with recruiting news adding even more momentum to the program.
On Sunday morning, Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Smith logged a fresh prediction. Now it has got Husker Nation buzzing, with 2027 offensive tackle Matt Erickson leaning toward committing to Nebraska.
Matt Erickson’s Rising Profile
This prediction carries serious weight because Erickson is no ordinary recruit. According to Rivals' industry rankings, he is rated as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the nation. If that wasn’t enough, then he also became the No. 4 overall player in Nebraska for the 2027 class.
Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 283 pounds, he already has the kind of frame that college coaches dream of when projecting a future offensive tackle. On the field, his performance backs up the hype. Erickson has been a standout in both run-blocking and pass-blocking situations. It is just giving him the versatility and reliability that make linemen so valuable at the next level.
Nebraska’s staff has put offensive line recruiting front and center, making Erickson a top priority. The competition for his signature is fierce, with major programs like Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio State also pursuing him.
Yet Nebraska has a distinct advantage. That is the relationship they have already built with the in-state prospect. So it’s pretty par for the course that the connection could prove decisive as his recruitment heats up.
That advantage continues with Erickson's genetics. He is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Mike Erickson, who played at NU in the early 2000s.
Erickson’s Connection to Nebraska
Erickson attends Millard North High School in Omaha. This also puts him right in Nebraska’s backyard. He has already visited Lincoln eight times and has plans to attend several more Husker home games this season.
That level of commitment shows how comfortable he is with the program and signals that there is genuine interest on both sides. For the Huskers, landing Erickson would lock in a highly talented player. With that, it will also send a message that the best in-state talent belongs in Lincoln.
If the prediction comes true, Matt Erickson could soon be anchoring the future of the Huskers’ offensive line and continuing the momentum that is spreading throughout the program.
