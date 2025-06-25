Nebraska Gaining Steam for Potential Recruiting Flip at Wide Receiver
The Cornhuskers could be on the cusp of making their largest recruiting statement to date.
Arizona State pledge Nalin Scott stopped by Lincoln recently, and now the Huskers are trending big. Could the Big Red be in line to flip the four-star wide receiver?
Nebraska Picking Up Momentum for Possible Flip as WR Recruiting Intensifies
At the middle of the Huskers' burgeoning hype is Nalin Scott, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Powder Springs, Georgia. He's ranked as the No. 365 player in the nation and the No. 55 wide receiver in the class of 2026, the 247Sports Composite reports. Scott verbally committed to Arizona State in April, but that pledge does not look to last very much longer.
Scott took his official visit to Lincoln June 20-22, and since then, the rhetoric has been telling. Predictions on both On3 and 247Sports have a flip coming. Should Scott flip, it would be a huge indicator that Nebraska is not only competing but winning the national recruiting war.
Flipping a Power Four commit isn't always easy, but it has huge implications. Scott would add elite size, athleticism, and catch radius to a Huskers receiver corps that's actively in pursuit of difference-makers. It would also demonstrate that Matt Rhule's vision is resonating with prospects, particularly those seeking a new home where they can take their career to the next level.
WR Momentum is Real and National
What makes this surge particularly thrilling for the fans of Nebraska is that Scott's visit was not an isolated instance. The Huskers are casting a broad net and bringing in legitimate talent from all over the nation.
They already secured a pledge from three-star receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte out of South Dakota. But more significantly, they preceded it with consecutive high-visibility official visits leading up to the start of the NCAA's dead period on June 23. Included in the visitors were Texas' Zion Robinson and Florida's Larry Miles, two big-bodied, athletic receivers with lofty offer lists.
Convincing all three wide receivers, Scott, Robinson, and Miles, to come see Lincoln within days of one another?
That's not coincidental. That's Nebraska staff doing some strategic planning to get the maximum impact right after the recruiting dead period.
The staff isn't just waiting for talent to find them. They're finding the right fits early, establishing relationships, and bringing players in when it means the most. With the 2025 season ushering in a more challenging schedule, the future of Nebraska's offense relies significantly on explosive, consistent pass catchers, and they're addressing that need head-on.
Why Timing, Talent, and Traction Matter More for Nebraska
This whole wide receiver blitz boils down to one key point. And that's the dead period that breaks and makes recruiting surges. During the dead period, there are no in-person visits allowed. So all in-person discussions, facility tours, and pitches prior to that window get heightened.
Nebraska was aware of that. And that's the reason they piled their schedule with important visits, because it's their top chance to secure top receivers prior to fall visits rolling around and recruiting boards reorganizing.
This WR-oriented approach is also a component of Nebraska's broader rebranding under Rhule. The Cornhuskers desire to be perceived as an emerging national power. To accomplish that, they must acquire players who can match up with Big Ten defensive units and drive the program toward playoff relevance.
If Nebraska gets even two of the three recent visitors, this will be one of their best wide receiver classes in a long time. And recruiting insiders understand what that means: momentum. As soon as a program flips one recruit, others pay attention. Flips create buzz. Buzz creates more visits. And that, in turn, creates better recruiting classes.
That's why the possible Scott flip is such a big deal. It's not necessarily about a single receiver; it's about perception. If Nebraska can steal a Power Four commit and get him to be their own, they're not just knocking on the door of national contention; they're kicking it down.
