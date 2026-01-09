Nebraska Jumps Into the Race for 2028 Five-Star Phenom

Nebraska has thrown its hat into one of the nation’s earliest and most competitive recruitments, extending an offer to elite 2028 five-star prospect Casey Barner, a rising national name already holding attention from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, and more. The Huskers’ move signals early intent from Matt Rhule’s staff as they work to position themselves among college football’s heavyweights in the race for one of the class’s most dynamic young athletes.

Standing 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, 2028 safety prospect Casey Barner emerges from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, as one of the nation’s premier young defenders. Rated a 90 overall by 247Sports, Barner ranks as the No. 10 player nationally, the No. 1 safety in his class, and one of Georgia’s top rising talents.

A true multi‑sport athlete, Barner has already flashed high‑end explosiveness, posting an 11.44 in the 100‑meter dash and a 20‑1 long jump as an eighth grader. On the football field, he earned MaxPreps Freshman All‑American honors in 2024 while starring as a two‑way playmaker at Atlanta (Georgia) Douglass, recording 23 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in eight games, along with 111 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 58 receiving yards with another score. He transferred to McEachern ahead of the 2025 season, setting the stage for an even bigger sophomore campaign.

His nickname is Superman. Some of teammates call him Caleb Downs 2.0. @casey_barner2 is an elite ATH in the 2028 class with offers from Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and others.



https://t.co/SxPFM5NQ1S pic.twitter.com/SdeTBQWLRo — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 7, 2026

In the 2025 season, Barner appeared in eight varsity games, producing 25 carries for 252 yards while averaging an impressive 10.1 yards per attempt. He added 31.5 yards per game with a long run of 69 yards, finishing the year with two touchdowns. His varsity totals mirror that single‑season output, reflecting his role as an efficient, big‑play threat whenever he touched the ball.

Barner contributed as a receiving option in eight varsity games, finishing with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 18.0 yards per reception and 6.8 yards per game, highlighted by a long gain of 7 yards. His varsity totals mirror that single-season production, reflecting his role as an efficient complementary target in the passing game.

The Powder Springs native profiles as a violent split‑safety who consistently finds ways to get the ball back, flowing downhill with authority and delivering strikes from his compact, powerful frame. He’s comfortable competing in man coverage and shows the range to handle turf‑based zone responsibilities, all while seeing the game at a level well beyond his age, taking sharp, efficient angles to the football. His physical temperament also translates to immediate special teams value, and his long‑term ceiling points to a true back‑end ace for a future College Football Playoff contender.

Blessed to be name ALL-AMERICAN freshman 1st team defense 🙏🏽🙏🏽 @MaxPreps @GeorgiaMaxPreps pic.twitter.com/l0hmxn47ny — 𝓒𝓪𝓼𝓮𝔂𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓻 𝓐𝓴𝓪 “𝓢𝓾𝓹𝓮𝓻 𝓜𝓪𝓷” (@casey_barner2) January 9, 2025

For Nebraska, Barner represents the exact type of back‑end difference‑maker Matt Rhule and his staff have prioritized as they continue reshaping the roster with speed, physicality, and versatility. His ability to play violently downhill, cover in space, and impact special teams gives him a clear path to early snaps in Lincoln, while his football IQ and multi‑sport athleticism align perfectly with the developmental model the Huskers lean on.

If Nebraska can stay firmly in the mix, Barner projects as the kind of long‑term defensive anchor who could elevate the Huskers’ secondary and thrive in a system built to maximize dynamic, instinctive playmakers.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.