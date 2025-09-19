Nebraska’s Michigan Weekend Visitor List Shows How Rhule Is Reshaping Recruiting
If the potential of taking down a ranked opponent inside Memorial Stadium isn’t enough, Nebraska recruiting has you covered. The Huskers are set to host 34 confirmed visitors in Lincoln this weekend, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class.
And that’s just the start. Nebraska will also welcome four more players ranked inside the top 30 of the 2027 class, making this one of, if not the most, talent-heavy visitor lists in program history.
Coming off a momentum-building season that returned the Huskers to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016, Matt Rhule and his staff aren’t wasting the chance in front of them. Saturday’s matchup offers more than a measuring stick on the field; it’s a recruiting stage unlike anything Nebraska has seen in the Rhule era.
Despite already holding the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for 2027, per Rivals, Nebraska’s staff is laying it all out for this group of 24 visitors. Five-star safety Tory Pittman of Omaha is already on board, giving the class an early cornerstone, but weekends like this are about more than one big commit; they’re about stacking talent across the board.
That starts with the secondary, where Rhule and his staff are doubling down. With Pittman locked in, seven more defensive backs will be in town, highlighting a continued priority on back-end defenders. The offensive line will also be a focus, with seven linemen expected to visit as Nebraska looks to pair fresh interior talent with its most recent commit, Matt Erickson.
And don’t overlook quarterback Trae Taylor’s role. The Huskers’ signal-caller of the future will have the chance to connect with two wideouts, a running back, and other top-ranked peers in his class. If Nebraska’s offense clicks against Michigan, Taylor’s own recruiting pitch could get a serious boost.
Alongside the nine 2026 commits already in the fold, Nebraska will also host two high-profile prospects from the 2028 class. Leading the way is defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, the No. 4 overall player in the country, joined by offensive tackle Carter Barrett, ranked No. 97.
Yes, these players are still three years away from setting foot on a college campus, but weekends like this show how seriously Rhule’s staff takes the long game. Getting in early with elite talent matters, and the chance to see Memorial Stadium on a big stage could leave a lasting impression. If Nebraska pulls off a statement win, the ripple effects could stretch well beyond 2025, helping shape the roster for years to come.
While this weekend is ultimately a chance to win a statement game, it’s also about the message Nebraska sends to the future of the program. With a visitor list stacked with blue-chip talent, Nebraska's staff has set the stage for one of the most impactful recruiting weekends in recent memory. Win or lose, the atmosphere inside Memorial Stadium will give these recruits a glimpse of what makes Nebraska different. But if the Huskers can pair that environment with a signature win against the Wolverines, the payoff could echo through the '26, '27, and even '28 classes, and that’s how programs take the next step.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.