Nebraska Offers 2026 Three-Star Wide Receiver
Braiden Stevens, a rising three-star wide receiver in the 2026 class, has officially drawn an offer from Nebraska, adding another Power Five suitor to his growing list. Known for his crisp route running and ability to separate in space, Stevens brings a skill set that aligns with the Huskers’ evolving offensive identity. As Nebraska continues to prioritize dynamic perimeter talent, Stevens’ versatility and upside make him a compelling target in the early stages of the cycle.
Stevens, a 2026 wide receiver out of Missouri, holds a three-star rating of 85 from 247Sports, placing him at No. 243 nationally among wideouts and No. 22 overall in the state. His profile reflects a blend of athletic upside and technical refinement, making him a name to watch as Power Five programs begin to shape their boards for the cycle. With early interest already building, Stevens could emerge as a key target for teams seeking reliable perimeter production.
Stevens is a multi-sport athlete who excels on both the track and the football field. As a junior, he placed fifth in the Missouri Class 5 100-meter dash and consistently posted sub-11.00-second times throughout the spring, according to MileSplit. He also recorded a long jump of 21 feet, 0.75 inches, showcasing explosive lower-body power and athleticism that translates directly to his playmaking ability as a wide receiver.
The Platte City native brings a versatile and polished skill set that fits seamlessly into Nebraska’s offensive blueprint. As a refined route technician, he consistently creates separation, whether working underneath or stretching the field vertically, making him a natural fit for a system that values precision and leverage.
At 5-foot-9, his frame and fluid movement allow him to align both outside and in the slot, offering flexibility in Nebraska’s formation-heavy, motion-driven schemes. On film, his ability to generate yards after the catch stands out, complementing the Huskers’ quick-game and RPO concepts that reward receivers who can turn short throws into explosive gains.
Stevens could make an early impact at Nebraska, with the receiver room still in transition and opportunities available for young talent to carve out roles. If he continues to develop physically and refine his technical skills, Stevens has a realistic shot at contributing sooner rather than later.
Beyond the field, his commitment would represent a momentum boost for Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class, especially if it helps attract other skill-position prospects who are drawn to the program’s culture and upward trajectory.
With Stevens now on Nebraska’s radar, the Huskers continue to show intent in building a dynamic and versatile 2026 class. Stevens’ blend of route polish, positional flexibility, and after-the-catch ability makes him a natural fit for the program’s evolving offensive identity. If the relationship deepens, his potential commitment could mark another step forward in Nebraska’s push to reestablish itself as a destination for high-upside skill talent.
