Nebraska Offers 2028 Three‑Star Maryland Linebacker

Nebraska continued to make waves on the recruiting trail Friday, extending an offer to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) linebacker Brandon Willis-Dickson. The 6-foot, 226-pound defender has seen his recruitment heat up in recent weeks and is currently rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals/On3. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Willis-Dickson checks in as the No. 232 overall prospect nationally, the No. 18 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Maryland.

Willis-Dickson put together a strong season for St. Frances Academy, helping lead the Panthers to a 9–1 record. Despite the team’s success and his individual production, he believes there is still plenty of room for improvement in his game. “Individually, I would say I did well. But with me, I feel like there will always be room for me to improve because I hold myself to a high standard. I got better on certain aspects of my game that I wanted to get better at in my freshman year, and I look forward to continuing to get better every year, “ Willis-Dickson said.

“As a team, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to go to war with every week. We put so much work that goes unseen in the offseason, and it showed during the season. And the coaches, I’m willing to bet that there’s no other coaching staff like ours. They showed up for us every day, no matter what. They pushed us to be the best version of ourselves, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches.”

The recruiting process has continued to trend in the right direction for Willis-Dickson, who has picked up a growing list of offers. The St. Frances standout currently holds offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Indiana, Florida State, Akron, Texas A&M, Delaware State, South Florida, Liberty, and Nebraska. The offer from the Cornhuskers marked his latest from a Power Four program and came from Senior Football Assistant Jamar Mozee. “Coach Hailemariam (Panthers head coach Messay Hailemariam) informed me about the offer and told me what Coach Mozee liked about my game so far.”

Willis-Dickson has developed a strong interest in Nebraska and has heard nothing but positive feedback about the program, particularly from his teammate Jayden Travers, who is currently committed to the Cornhuskers. “I like Nebraska a lot! Jayden is committed there, and he tells me a lot of good things about the program. I can’t wait to build a better relationship with the coaches and learn more about the program.”

This offseason, Willis-Dickson has been locked in on development as he looks to elevate his game ahead of his junior season. “The off-season is going great. The team and I are focusing on the next season and getting prepared. We’re doing all the lifting and extra position workouts with our coaches. We are proud of how the last season went, but we’re leaving that in the past. We have a new team, and the guys are showing that they are ready to step up and play. I can’t wait for next season.”

As his recruitment continues early in the process, he already knows what he is seeking in a program. “I’m looking for a coaching staff that actually cares about their players. I want to be developed by coaches who will help me take my game over the top. I want a program that will challenge me academically and athletically. I just want to fit in somewhere and get to work.”

