Nebraska Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Talks Junior Day, Selling Nebraska to Peers

It was a busy 48 hours for four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who helped Nebraska football welcome in some of the top offensive players in the country this past weekend.

With the help of several members of the Huskers’ 2027 class, Nebraska opened its doors to 12 prospects in total. With a clear emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, at least for this past weekend, Taylor had the opportunity to reunite with future teammates while also continuing to build relationships with potential ones as well.

With several of the nation’s top pass catchers in attendance, the weekend served as a prime opportunity to make lasting impressions and put Nebraska firmly on their radar. Based on Taylor’s perspective, he believes the Huskers’ staff, with his help, was able to do just that.

Here’s the latest coming out of Junior Day, from Taylor’s thoughts on a five-star wide receiver’s first visit to campus, to what it was like being back in Nebraska after announcing his in-state transfer, and his early impressions of the program’s new-look staff.

A major storyline surrounding Taylor for some time has been his willingness and ability to peer recruit. In doing so, he’s not only helped set a standard for what Nebraska is looking for at the quarterback position, but he’s also established a blueprint for how quarterbacks across the country can impact recruiting before ever arriving on campus.

Taylor's helped position Nebraska in the conversation for some of the nation’s most elite offensive talent, and his commitment to the Big Red has prompted those prospects to at least seriously consider the opportunity that Lincoln has to offer. His presence alone has changed how Nebraska is being viewed in certain recruiting circles and inarguably benefits this staff's pitch to prospects on both sides of the ball.

Because of this, the Huskers are being made available to recruits they otherwise likely wouldn't have gotten a chance to close on before Taylor's decision. That means that the young signal-caller's interest alone in making top talent around him want to jump on board as well.

No recent recruit embodies that sentiment more than five-star wideout Kesean Bowman. Ranked as the No. 32 overall recruit in the class and sixth-best pass catcher in the country, Bowman took a visit to Lincoln for the first time this past weekend. While Taylor's relationship with the 6-foot-2, 175-pound budding star is not new, he's likely a recruit the Huskers don't garner much interest from without their quarterbacks' help.

When asked about how he thought his 7-on-7 teammate viewed his visit to Nebraska, Taylor didn't shy away from how excited he was. "He was shocked at what Nebraska is," Taylor said. "I’m just glad he listened to me and gave the Huskers a real chance. Now we just have to keep building our relationship."

From the soon-to-be Millard South Patriots' eyes, he allowed Nebraska to open the door. Now, the pairing of Taylor and the rest of Rhule's staff will need to close the deal. For now, if social media is any indication, Bowman very well may have had a new school to have entered the mix.

Nebraska also hosted Baron Marshall of Overland Park, KS, as well. Listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, the lengthy pass catcher is ranked the No. 50 overall player in his class. Despite being just a sophomore in high school currently, the Huskers aren't wasting any time getting Taylor surrounded by top talent regardless of the class. And even though Marshall is listed as a 2028 recruit, the Big Red fully expects Taylor to be at Nebraska for the long haul, giving them reason to aggressively recruit players in classes immediately following his own.

"I think he really likes Nebraska," Taylor said. "It will be our job to keep getting Baron around this 2027 class. Our relationship will only get stronger with me being in Lincoln soon, because every time he comes, I'll be there. I hope I get to throw to him at camp this summer".

With Marshall being a 6-foot-3 pass catcher with room still to grow, it's not hard to see why Taylor and Nebraska are interested in the recruit. They'll have to battle the likes of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and a growing list of other Power Conference schools, but the work Rhule's staff has done early currently puts them in the lead, per reports from On3.

Another topic we discussed wasn't about recruiting, his decision to uproot his life for the betterment of Nebraska's football program, or even playing quarterback at all. Instead, it was about the relationships he's been able to build with the assistant coaches responsible for recruiting the players protecting him on the offensive line.

"I actually knew Coach Teasley from my visits to South Carolina," said Taylor. "What he brings to Nebraska is elite." While Teasley was named run game coordinator for the Huskers this offseason, Nebraska also hired Geep Wade as offensive line coach. Of the new head man, Taylor also had nothing but good things to say.

"Coach Geep," Taylor said. " I actually got to spend some time with him, and I see why linemen want to play for him. [He's] so easy to be around and has a no B.S. sense about him when it’s time to work."

That's exactly the kind of things you'd like to hear from quarterback recruits, and likely feelings that will only get stronger as their relationship expands over the coming years. Regardless, for now, early reports are positive to say the least.

Quick Hits

*On reconnecting with Antayvious Ellis after publicly announcing the duo will be teammates together at Millard South (NE) next fall, Taylor said, "It was good. Tay and I have a ton of work to do to fit in with the rest of the team and their culture, but we are kids ready to work".

*On being back in Lincoln for the first time since his transfer announcement, Taylor said, "It was amazing this weekend. I really learned how to navigate the city, hang out with other athletes, and build relationships with them as well."

