Nebraska Schedules Visit with All-CUSA Offensive Lineman

Nebraska continues its search to add several ready-made starters at key position groups, notably offensive and defensive line, as day seven of the 15-day transfer portal window unfolds.

To date, the Huskers have seven signees officially added to their ranks for next fall, but it appears this staff is nowhere near the end of making additions to their roster before the spring semester starts.

The most recent target, will-be junior Jaheim Buchanon, received an offer from Nebraska on Jan. 7, and shortly after scheduled a visit to Lincoln over the coming days.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Nebraska @GeepWade pic.twitter.com/9lj6j91gGq — Jaheim Buchanon (@BuchanonJahiem) January 7, 2026

Buchanon was a three-star recruit in the 2023 cycle and committed to FIU out of high school. He spent the last three seasons in Miami before electing to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 4.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard redshirted before earning a significantly increased role the next fall. 2024 saw Buchanon earn CUSA All-Freshman Team recognition while he helped the Panthers give up just 17 sacks in 13 games.

With momentum heading into 2025, even being named an All-CUSA Preseason First Team member, Buchanon started all 13 games FIU played. Though he didn't live up to the first team hype, the redshirt sophomore did earn All-CUSA Second Team honors before electing to find a new home ahead of 2026.

FIU all-conference OL Jaheim Buchanon is entering the transfer portal, his rep @AliBarnes_DSG tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-4, 300-pound OL has played over 1,300 career snaps and has allowed only one sack. Has two years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/DBUKaxhcMw — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 29, 2025

In over 1,300 career snaps played, Buchanon has only allowed one sack under his watch. He also enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The combination of proven production, size, and option for continued services for multiple years makes him a hot commodity within the portal, and one that Nebraska immediately pursued.

The Huskers will not be the only school vying for services this offseason. After officially entering his name into the portal on Jan. 4, Buchanon has already scheduled and taken a visit to TCU. Though the soon-to-be upperclassmen left Fort Worth uncommitted, it gives room for Nebraska's staff to close the deal in the near future.

Without confirmation on the date he will be in Lincoln, offensive line coach Geep Wade will have the opportunity to secure his third starting-caliber offensive linemen in the portal this cycle. It's clear Buchanon is this staff's top target at the position, and if they can obtain his commitment, he will immediately become the frontrunner for the starting left guard role next fall.

As of Jan. 8, Nebraska has added two other offensive linemen to its portal class, including a right tackle and right guard. Brendan Black, formerly of Iowa State, was the Huskers' first commitment of the class and started 30 games in his Cyclone career. He comes to Lincoln with one year of eligibility remaining and appears to fill the starting right guard position left open after the departure of Rocco Spindler this fall.

Wade was also able to secure the commitment of Tree Babalade of South Carolina. As a Gamecock, under Loonie Teasley, who was added to Nebraska's staff as run game coordinator in December, he started 15 games in his career. He comes to Nebraska with two years of eligibility remaining and gives the Huskers their presumed starter at tackle opposite of Elijah Pritchett.

If Buchanon were to decide to join Nebraska next fall, it would give the Huskers three offensive linemen fit to make an impact immediately. All three players offer starting experience at their positions and a noticeable upgrade in mass and length.

Geep Wade (left) and Lonnie Teasley will work in tandem to coach the offensive line next fall. Wade is presumed to prioritize the interior positions while Teasley takes command of the tackles. | Nebraska Athletics

For the duo of coaches that will oversee the offensive line room in 2026, they're tasked with shoring up a unit that surrendered 33 sacks this fall. Assuming they're able to secure the commitment of Buchanon, who has surrendered just one sack in his career, would be a big step toward significantly reducing that number next season.

The portal adds that Nebraska has already made will also look to greatly benefit both pass protection and run blocking for the Big Red as well. This staff clearly prioritized the line of scrimmage, and it's encouraging to see them find success on the recruiting trail early on in the portal window.

Though Buchanon is yet to sign, he is currently projected to be included in Nebraska's transfer class. As it stands, the will-be junior has a 100% confidence rating, suggesting he lands in Lincoln next fall per the Rivals transfer portal hub.

If he does, it likely ends the Huskers' recruitment via the transfer portal in the offensive line room. They would have three linemen with starting experience, appearing to be on the fast track towards earning more career starts in the scarlet and cream.

For Nebraska, it would signal a big win on the recruiting trail and an early sign that the pairing of Wade and Teasley will create success. The Huskers desperately needed to find impactful replacements for the three starters they lost this fall, and the addition of Buchanon would likely make that complete.

The starting lineup would likely include Elijah Pritchett (LT), Buchanon (LG), Evans (C), Black (RG), and Babalade (RT). Although the side of the line they line up on next fall may be decided over the coming months. Buchanon's recruitment looks promising for now, but the transfer portal is ever fluid. Expect more news to come of the Florida native in the near future.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.