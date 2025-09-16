Nebraska Softball Lands 2027 Commit Nadia Jeffries from Oklahoma
The Nebraska softball program just scored a major win on the recruiting trail. One of Oklahoma’s brightest high school stars, Piedmont junior Nadia Jeffries, announced something big on Saturday. And that big news is her official commitment to the Cornhuskers.
Sharing the news on her X page, Jeffries gave fans a glimpse of her excitement about joining Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class. It’s a group that is already shaping up to be one of the program’s strongest.
Nadia Jeffries Shares Her Excitement
Jeffries wasted no time showing her gratitude and enthusiasm in her commitment message.
"It’s a great day to be a Husker! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates & coaches for pushing me. Thank you Coaches Revelle, Sippel, Miller & Liv for believing in me! I’m so excited for this next journey," she wrote.
The junior outfielder becomes the third commitment in Nebraska’s 2027 class. And further, she proved the Huskers’ ability to draw elite talent out of the softball-rich state of Oklahoma. Her addition is a big step forward for coach Rhonda Revelle’s vision of keeping Nebraska competitive in the ever-tough Big Ten and beyond.
Jeffries has already built an impressive resume at Piedmont High School. As a sophomore, she delivered a breakout season with a .458 batting average, 38 hits, and 16 RBIs, helping the Wildcats reach the Class 5A state championship game in fastpitch.
This fall, she has kept the momentum going, recently putting up four hits, three RBIs, and five stolen bases during the Blue Springs tournament. With Piedmont sitting at 14-8 and the postseason just weeks away, Jeffries will once again be relied upon as a key playmaker for another deep run.
What Jeffries Brings to Nebraska
What sets Jeffries apart is her unique style of play. Known as a slapper, she uses an advanced short-game approach to constantly pressure defenses, and her speed makes her a nightmare for opponents trying to contain her. Coaches and scouts praise her elite baserunning, defensive range, and relentless energy, often noting that she will run down everything in the outfield.
Her versatility means she can change games in multiple ways, whether it’s manufacturing runs with her speed or saving them with her glove. For Nebraska, she’s the type of athlete who can make an immediate impact once she arrives in Lincoln.
By landing Nadia Jeffries, Nebraska adds another cornerstone to its 2027 recruiting class. With her dynamic skills, proven production, and high softball IQ, she fits seamlessly into the Huskers’ long-term plans.
