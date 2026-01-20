Nebraska Targets Elite 2027 Offensive Lineman

The window for transfer portal entries may be over, but high school recruiting is something that never stops.

Directly following the closing of the 2026 transfer portal window, which ranged from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the Huskers' new offensive line coaching duo of Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley has hit the road.

With Wade's most recent stop reported to have been in Georgia, here's the latest on the 2027 prospect Nebraska's offensive line coach went to see.

Ranked as a consensus four-star recruit in the 2027 cycle, Jordan Agbanoma has already become a top offensive line prospect in his class. To date, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior lineman has earned 26 Division I scholarship offers, with his senior season still ahead of him next fall.

In the mix is Nebraska, which hired Wade from his previous stop at Georgia Tech. While in Atlanta, Wade had offered Agbanoma back in August of 2025. With the offensive line prospect hailing from Loganville, GA, Wade's location led him to discover the prospect earlier than most schools.

That relationship seems to have followed him to Lincoln, as the Huskers' new man paid a visit to the four-star recruit this week. Continuing the relationship despite taking a new role shows how interested Wade and Nebraska truly are.

Agbanoma's recruitment is still very much in the air as he just recently whittled down his list of schools to a "Top 9." Unless changed, Nebraska is the only school from the Big Ten in contention for his talents. Other than that, they will largely be fending off SEC schools, which obviously hold the proximity to home advantage over the Huskers.

Despite that fact, Wade isn't interested in letting him go without a fight. Securing an at-home visit with the four-star recruit signals that interest in Lincoln being a potential landing spot is still very real. And with the success that Wade had at his previous stop, it's hard to argue that the recruit would not land in good hands were he to choose Nebraska after his senior season wraps up.

Headlined by borderline five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, the Huskers' 2027 recruiting class is off to a hot start. With six verbal pledges already secured, Nebraska's class currently ranks as the No. 5 overall (247Sports). With plenty of time to go before signing day in December of 2026, the Huskers are working towards making this a class to remember for years to come.

As far as offensive line recruiting goes, were Agbanoma to call Nebraska home, he would join a room with Matt Erickson already in it. From Millard North in the Omaha-area, Erickson is currently listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Nebraska for his class. Listed at 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, Erickson would more likely fill in at a tackle role for the Big Red.

Regardless of whether the Georgia native joins the Huskers' 2027 high school recruiting haul, Nebraska is well on its way to laying the foundation of the program for years to come. However, Agbanoma would be a big step towards doing it at the line of scrimmage as well.

For now, Nebraska has verbal pledges from one lineman on each side of the ball, but if recruiting emphasis stays in the trenches like it did this offseason, expect the Huskers staff to continue adding to those fronts.

There's undoubtedly a big step this program needs to take, specifically at the line of scrimmage moving forward, and potentially adding high-profile prospects like Agbanoma would quickly give reason for optimism in that regard.

Having added three offensive line prospects via the transfer portal since the start of the new year, Nebraska is attempting to change its lackluster approach to protection ahead of next fall. After the Huskers' offensive line surrendered 33 sacks in 13 games this season, Wade and Teasley will look to dramatically overhaul the position group before September of this year.

Adding instant impact players with starting experience should help for 2026 and beyond, but the duo made it clear that continuity and culture are built through the high school ranks. Players like Agbanoma will always be sought after by a Husker staff, but now it appears there's a real chance they could make it a reality under new guidance.

Momentum may be slightly in their favor after the recent visit Wade made; however, the recruitment of the Georgia native is sure to come down to the last minute. Players with his potential are hard to come by, and even harder to make an impression on. Regardless, the Huskers appear to be doing everything in their power to do just that.

As Agbanoma's recruitment further develops down the road, expect Nebraska to try to lock in visits to campus for the recruit over the coming months. If able to do so, it would mean interest in the program is heating up, and that's where things would truly begin to take the next step. For now, they continue to build a relationship with the coveted 2027 recruit, but don't be surprised if he chooses to take in a game at Memorial Stadium next fall.

