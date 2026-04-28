Nebraska Women's Basketball Lands Auburn Center From Transfer Portal

Despite the women's college basketball transfer portal closing last week, Nebraska added another intriguing piece to the puzzle of the Huskers' 2026-27 roster on Monday.

Ark Angui, a 6-9 redshirt sophomore center, announced her commitment to the Huskers on social media, sharing a post on her Instagram page Monday. The Juba, South Sudan native had previously spent one season each at UCF and Auburn, redshirting her first year at Central Florida before spending her second season of college basketball with the Tigers.

"Trusting God and His diving timing," Angui said on her Instagram page on Monday.

Angui arrived in college basketball from Greenforest Christian in Georgia, averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds per game while leading her team to a state championship during her prep career. Angui began playing basketball two years prior to her start at UCF after being encouraged by her mother to pursue a college degree in the United States. After appearing in only two games and receiving a redshirt, Angui would enter the transfer portal for the first time.

The center chose Auburn as her second school and wrapped up her second season of college basketball playing in 20 games, averaging 1.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Angui would play 8.8 minutes per game and earned her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in a Tiger win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 13. Following the conclusion of the season, Angui would enter the transfer portal.

At 6-9, Angui becomes the Huskers' tallest player by a significant margin, surpassing the mantle previously held in a two-way tie by senior Edessa Noyan and incoming freshman Ashlyn Koupal at 6-3. Angui is also one of the tallest players in women's college basketball. The title of the tallest player in women's college basketball belongs to Texas Tech's Stephanie Okechukwu, standing at 7-1.

Auburn head coach Larry Vickers talks with Auburn center Arek Angui (23) on the sidelines during the women's NCAA game against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at MTSU. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Angui adds a new dimension to the 2026-27 Nebraska roster that has previously reloaded this offseason with several high-profile freshmen while adding only one previous piece through the transfer portal in April. Noyan, a former Indiana Hoosier, signed with the Huskers on April 17 after playing in all 32 games with 21 starts in Bloomington. The senior from Sweden had previously spent time at Virginia before joining the Big Ten Conference, as Noyan shot 55.1% from the floor while adding 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

The bulk of Nebraska's roster moves this offseason were done internally in retaining an emerging roster of young talent in the Big Ten. Several key contributors for the Big Red are set to return for the 2026-27 campaign, including First Team All-Big Ten talent Britt Prince, former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, forward Amiah Hargrove, sharpshooter Logan Nissley, as well as Allison Weidner, Kennadi Williams, and Emily Fischer. The Huskers lost four players to the portal as Jessica Petrie, Petra Bozan, Claire Johnson, and Alanna Neale entered their names into the portal this spring.

Along with the returning talent that has already suited up for the Huskers, Nebraska reloaded its lost depth and talent with a star-studded incoming freshman class led by the four-star rated and No. 11 prospect for the 2026 Class, Koupal. Another four-star talent, guard Ava Miles, and fellow incoming freshman Maddi Stewart join NU following a 19-13 season where the Huskers finished 7-11 in Big Ten play and fell in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

Head coach, Amy Williams, walks out to the court before the season opener against Omaha. | Amarillo Mullen

April also turned into a look-ahead for future campaigns for Amy Williams' program as the South Dakota native coach continued her success on the recruitment trail, landing Sioux Falls combo guard Brinly Altenburg, a 2027 commit and Top 100 target for the Huskers. Altenburg became the first commit for Nebraska's 2027 recruitment cycle after the guard selected the Huskers over other Big Ten programs such as Iowa, Ohio State, and Michigan State, among others.

With the commitment of Angui on Monday, Nebraska women's basketball is now up to 12 rostered players, leaving three spots remaining for the Huskers for the upcoming season if Amy Williams wishes to max out the 15-total roster spots available in women's college basketball. Despite the women's college basketball transfer portal window closing on April 20, the Huskers can still target other players who remain in the transfer portal that have not yet announced a new school. Nebraska now has one center, four forwards, and six guards listed on its roster for next season, as senior Emily Fisher is listed as a guard/forward combo for the Huskers.