Nebraska is well on its way to making the 2027 football recruiting class something special. Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor leads the Huskers' class, and other blue-chip prospects like Tory Pittman and Khalil Taylor are in the fold. However, Nebraska hasn't stopped trying to reel in five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who is committed to LSU but has hinted he could flip to Nebraska.

Could Nebraska Flip the No. 1 Tight End In 2027?

Nebraska has been pursuing Hudson for some time now. Hudson is the No. 1 TE in the 2027 recruiting class and would be an amazing addition to an already elite class. Hudson hasn't shut down his recruitment, and he hasn't exactly said he is definitely going to LSU.



"The program you wouldn’t expect to be doing their job to try and get me to come there, is doing what they need to do," Hudson told Rivals/On3 earlier this week. "The program you most expect it from is not doing what they need to do." In Hudson's view, the program that's delivering is Nebraska, and LSU is coming up short.

Who's doing a better job of communicating with Ahmad Hudson, LSU or Nebraska?



“The program you wouldn’t expect to be doing their job to try and get me to come there, is doing what they need to do. The program you most expect it from is not doing what they need to do.”… — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) August 5, 2026

The Tigers and Lane Kiffin, the new head coach at LSU, would be foolish to let Nebraska pull ahead in the Louisiana native's recruitment. Especially considering that Hudson is a two-sport athlete and a five-star recruit in basketball as well. Nebraska would love to have such an elite recruit in two sports.



Notably, Nebraska has had some good tight ends over the last few seasons, with Thomas Fidone and Nate Boerkircher being drafted (although Boerkircher transferred to Texas A&M after playing the majority of his career in Lincoln). Nebraska currently has several talented tight ends but would love to add Ahmad Hudson to the group.

Nebraska has something big on LSU

Nebraska may be able to get Hudson to flip for another reason — basketball. Hudson wants to play both sports, and Nebraska is coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while LSU missed the postseason with a 15-17 record. Coach Fred Hoiberg will enter the 2026-27 season with a promising team that should start the year ranked in the top 25.

In football, however, LSU does have recent history on its side (although both teams were 7-6 in 2025). Still, Hudson might prefer what Nebraska has to offer in both sports. But if Nebraska truly wants to flip Hudson, the Huskers need to show up and play really good football in 2026.

For now, Hudson remains committed to the Bayou Bengals. However, neither Matt Rhule nor Fred Hoiberg has given up on him. It makes sense for the Huskers to remain relentless in their pursuit of Hudson, who could be a massive part of two sports in Lincoln.

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