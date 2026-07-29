Nebraska Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Lands First-of-Its-Kind NIL Deal

Trae Taylor's brand is growing seemingly just as fast as his game.

At the end of a summer in which the Nebraska quarterback commit was named the 2026 Elite 11 Finals MVP and turned himself into the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, he also inked an NIL deal unlike any done before.

On Tuesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that the Millard South (NE) signal-caller partnered with Derby Watch Supply, becoming the first high school athlete to do so to date. The senior has yet to take a snap for the Big Red, but he's already (arguably) becoming the face of a university he has yet to enroll at. Now, it appears he's becoming one of the most marketable as well.

Here's what the partnership means for Taylor ahead of his final year of high school ball, along with a look at the other NIL deals the prep QB has already secured.

Trae Taylor repping the Rolex Datejust. | @on3nil/instagram

Breaking New Ground

Tuesday's announcement was groundbreaking in more ways than one. Not only did Taylor become Derby Watch Supply's first-ever high school ambassador, but he also became the only high school athlete to land a luxury watch partnership via NIL to date. Miami's Darian Mensah also has an agreement with the company as well.

Specifically, Taylor partnered with the company to promote the new Rolex Datejust. On Derby Watch Supply's website, watches in the collection are listed anywhere from $6,000 to more than $36,000.

The financial details of the partnership have not been released. Even so, the agreement adds another nationally recognized brand to Taylor's growing list of sponsors, which On3 currently values at an estimated $1 million.

Trae Taylor during a photoshoot for Adidas. | @trae6taylor/instagram

Taylor's Growing List of Brands

This wasn't the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior's first sponsorship agreement, either. To date, Taylor has partnered with Adidas, Overtime, Subway, Hershey, Gary Young Chevrolet, "and a few other small ones," he told me.

With NU being an Adidas school, an eventual partnership made sense. Taylor, however, became the first Nebraska-centric athlete to do so before arriving on campus. Other current and former Huskers who have signed NIL agreements with the sporting goods giant include Dylan Raiola, Harper Murray, and Lexi Rodriguez.

The partnerships with Subway and Gary Young Chevrolet are more recent, but they further prove the five-star signal-callers' growing appeal. Regardless of the industry, brands are buying into the audience he's built, both on and off the field.

Trae Taylor with former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola prior to a game. | @Qb6Trae/X

What It Means for Nebraska

For Nebraska, Taylor's rise only helps the program grow. The Huskers were one of the earliest schools to offer the eventual five-star quarterback, extending him a scholarship back in October of 2024. Nearly two years later, that decision has likely paid off more than anyone could've imagined.

Most programs offer a recruit and hope he eventually commits, but Taylor's done significantly more. Since pledging to NU in May of 2025, he's continued to elevate both his own game and his national stock, giving Husker fans a reason to be excited about the years ahead.

With one high school season still left to play, Taylor might not be finished just yet. Tuesday's partnership may have been the first of its kind, but Nebraska knew it had a unique talent long before the NIL deals started coming along.

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