How Every Nebraska Commit in the 2027 Recruiting Class Fared in His Most Recent Game

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class continues to show why it's regarded as the 17th-ranked haul in America.

Over the weekend of Sept. 11, Husker commits made plays all across the country on both sides of the ball, while further preparing themselves to make an impact at Nebraska as early as next fall.

Here's an update on how they performed, in addition to the latest intel regarding how firm their commitments are to the Huskers.

Trae Taylor: QB, Millard South (NE)

The nation's No. 1 quarterback opened his senior season by playing against two other Husker football commits from across town. In his first game with Millard South (NE), Trae Taylor threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and another score.

Taylor followed that up with 244 passing yards and one touchdown in Week 2, leading the Patriots to a victory over Lee's Summit North (MO). On Friday night, Taylor totaled 403 all-purpose yards and six scores while helping the Patriots remain unscathed (3-0) in the win-loss column.

Tory Pittman III: S, Millard North (NE)

Tory Pittman III continues to look like the most dominant player in Nebraska high school football after a three-touchdown performance Thursday against Creighton Prep. The four-star safety commit totaled 174 all-purpose yards while scoring on nearly half of the plays he touched the ball.

Though Pittman sat out the Mustangs' Week 2 game against Standing Bear after committing two personal fouls in Week 1, he's already totaled 322 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns this season. Defensively, Pittman has accounted for 13 tackles, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble this fall.

Khalil Taylor on the football field with his team. | @KhalilTaylor08

Khalil Taylor: WR, Pine-Richland (PA)

The top-ranked wide receiver in Nebraska's 2027 haul, Khalil Taylor, has been an absolute star for his Pine-Richland squad to start the 2026 season. In Week 1, he carried the ball three times for 50 yards and a touchdown, while adding 22 additional yards on two receptions and another score.

He followed it up by adding 216 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to his season total in Week 2. In that game, Taylor caught six passes for 138 yards and three scores, while recording 86 kick return yards and another touchdown.

This week, Taylor's fourth-ranked Rams lost by 24 points to the Central Catholic, the top-ranked team in the state. His official stats are not yet available via MaxPreps, but Taylor recorded a 60-yard receiving touchdown and took a kickoff return to the house.

Jordan Agbanoma, listed as the No. 138 overall recruit in the 2027 class, is quickly becoming one of Nebraska's top targets. | @whyyyag/Instagra

Jordan Agbanoma: IOL, Grayson (GA)

The No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the country, Jordan Agbanoma, continues to impress early in his senior season. Despite Grayson holding a 2-2 record, Agbanoma has helped his squad average 330.75 yards per game.

Agbanoma chose Nebraska over finalists such as Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and Miami in May and has returned to Lincoln twice since giving the Huskers his verbal pledge. His commitment status appears to be solid, but there's no denying other programs will look to flip him away.

Corey Hadley Jr. during a high school game. | @coreyhadleyjr_ on X

Corey Hadley Jr.: S, Sandy Creek (GA)

While helping lead his Sandy Creek (GA) squad to a 4-0 record, Corey Hadley Jr. has totaled four tackles, one of which came for a loss, and two pass breakups in 2026. The four-star defensive back has not played for the Patriots since their 21-0 victory over Douglas County (GA) on Aug. 28.

Hadley Jr. is regarded as the No. 147 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 11 safety in the country. Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he is one of four blue-chip defensive backs in the Huskers' 2027 recruiting haul.

Timi Aliu and coach Geep Wade at the 2026 Nebraska football spring game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Timi Aliu: OT, Locust Grove (GA)

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Timi Aliu was believed to be on the brink of flipping away from the Big Red. According to Hurrdat Sports recruiting expert Tim Verghese, the No. 28-ranked offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class was initially expected to be taking a visit to Florida over the weekend of Sept. 11. However, he took to social media to publicly dismiss the rumors, saying, "I’m not on any type of flip watch go ahead shut that down rn cmon bruh 10000000% committed".

Aliu committed to Nebraska in late May and has only been back in town for his official visit over the weekend of June 5. The Huskers are trying to get him back on campus this fall, in hopes of shutting down his recruitment for good; however, a date has not been officially set. While a flip is far from imminent, by Aliu's own account, it would do the Big Red well to get him back to Lincoln as early as possible over the coming weeks.

Cornerback Bryce Williams with Nebraska assistant coach Addison Williams. | @Brycewilliams_0 / X.com

Bryce Williams: DB, Western (FL)

Western (FL) four-star cornerback prospect Bryce Williams committed to Nebraska in early June. He chose the Huskers over Oklahoma, Florida, and Georgia, while also holding offers from Clemson, Auburn, and Miami, among others.

Though his stats are not readily available via MaxPreps, Williams' team has played relatively well to start the year. The blue-chip defensive back recorded 22 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and one interception last fall. He's currently regarded as the No. 313 overall player in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Nehemiah Ombati during his official visit to Nebraska | @Nehemiah_Ombati on X

Nehemiah Ombati: DL, Shakopee (MN)

Nehemiah Ombati of Shakopee (MN) looks to be one of the most under-the-radar pledges the Huskers secured in the 2027 recruiting class. The No. 2 player in Minnesota helped his Sabers squad eke out a 9-7 win over Eagan in Week 1, before a 32-14 win over Lakeville South over the weekend of Sept. 11.

Ombati's stats are not available via MaxPreps, but the 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle was a high-priority target for the Big Red. Electing to join the Huskers over Missouri and Michigan State, Ombati is the highest-ranked defensive lineman in Nebraska's 2027 haul.

Four-star defensive back Jailen Hill's high school football career has officially come to a close, though it didn't happen in the manner one would expect. Announced Wednesday, Hill was ruled ineligible by the Florida High School Athletic Association for the remainder of his senior year.

Hill made a cross-country move from St. John Bosco (CA) to Carol City (FL) over the summer and played in just one game. The No. 38 cornerback prospect in the country reportedly committed several violations before officially enrolling at his new school. While his senior season has been cut short, he is still expected to remain committed to the Big Red.

Amir Brown standing next to Emmett Johnson during the 2026 Nebraska Red-White scrimmage. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Amir Brown: RB, Rolesville (NC)

Rolesville (NC) prospect Amir Brown has carried a large workload through the first two weeks of his senior campaign. In his first two games, the four-star running back totaled 41 offensive touches for 147 all-purpose yards and one score, while his Rams squad went 0-2 to start the year.

Brown will have gone from Aug. 28 to Sept. 18 before he plays another game, so the four-star ball carrier should be able to recover from any typical wear and tear before the third contest of his senior year. Brown has been to campus three times in 2026; he is not expected to be in danger of flipping away from the Big Red.

Matt Rhule with 2027 offensive line commit Matt Erickson before he pledged to the Huskers. | @matt__erickson44/Instagram

Matt Erickson: OT, Millard North (NE)

While helping lead the Millard North Mustangs to a 2-1 record through the first three weeks, three-star offensive tackle prospect Matt Erickson has helped pave the way for his high school squad to total 1,256 yards of offense.

The Mustangs are averaging nearly 35 points per game this fall, and Erickson is a big reason why. At 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, according to 247Sports, Erickson is one of the most physically imposing offensive linemen in Nebraska high school football. As he continues to put together a strong senior season, expect Erickson and Millard North to compete for the Class A state championship this fall.

Barett Kitrell | @barrettkitrell instagram

Barrett Kitrell: IOL, Ashland-Greenwood (NE)

In-state interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell's Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays are one of the most efficient offenses in the state to this point in the year. In Week 1, they defeated Kearney Catholic 61-7 on the road, before following it up with a 41-7 win against Syracuse at home.

Against Roncalli Catholic on Sept. 11, Kitrell helped lead Ashland-Greenwood to a third straight win. The Bluejays totaled 431 yards on offense and came out of Friday night with another double-digit victory. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Husker legacy appears to be as locked in with Nebraska as ever before.

Jayden Travers, a 2027 defensive lineman, has committed to Nebraska. | @jaydentravers44/X

Jayden Travers: DL, St. Frances Academy (MD)

St. Frances Academy (MD) three-star defensive lineman Jayden Travers committed to Nebraska last December. According to On3, he's visited campus twice since then. On live television, Travers chose the Huskers over other finalists such as Michigan and Miami.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Travers offers a uniquely impressive physical frame for a player his age. Though his stats are not available via MaxPreps, St. Frances Academy plays a national schedule, meaning Travers sees Power Four competition on a weekly basis. All signs point to him remaining firm in his commitment to the Big Red.

Nebraska offensive line commit KD Jones. | @_kdjones_/X

KD Jones: IOL, Grayson (GA)

Three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones is one of four Grayson (GA) prospects in the 2027 cycle currently committed to the Big Red. Playing alongside the aforementioned Agbanoma, Jones has helped the Rams average 330.75 yards per game this fall.

Jones was offered by Nebraska in April and took just 27 days to ultimately choose to call Lincoln home. He gave NU his verbal pledge on May 21, just one day after Agbanoma did. The duo of offensive linemen from Georgia will look to finish out their senior seasons on a high note before signing with Nebraska in December.

Brennan Drummond during his official visit to Nebraska in June. | @brennandrummond/Instagram

Brennan Drummond: S, Providence Day School (NC)

Three-star defensive back Brennan Drummond's Providence Day School (NC) squad has already played four games. While helping his team get out to a 3-1 record, Drummond has totaled 62 all-purpose yards and one touchdown offensively, while making 11 total tackles on the defensive end.

Drummond is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, according to 247Sports, and chose the Huskers over offers from programs such as Georgia, Florida, Wake Forest, and more. Having been verbally pledged to Nebraska since June 21, there are no signs that the defensive back is looking to change his commitment status.

Tight end Joey Hunter. | @OlaJ_Hunter on X

Joey Hunter: TE, Grayson (GA)

Three-star tight end prospect Joey Hunter has had an impactful senior year, though the stat sheet doesn't fully reflect what he offers as a recruit. Through four weeks, Hunter has caught four passes for 58 yards, while Grayson has gone 2-2.

Hunter stands 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, according to 247Sports, and looks to be every bit of a prototypical Big Ten tight end. Choosing the Huskers over programs such as North Carolina and NC State, Hunter's commitment status appears to be as solid as ever.

Eli Harris during his junior season at Grayson (GA). | @00eliharris/Instagram

Eli Harris: LB, Grayson (GA)

The final Grayson (GA) prospect in NU's 2027 class is three-star linebacker Eli Harris, who has not recorded a stat in 2026, according to MaxPreps. While I was unable to confirm whether an injury has kept him off the stat sheet, Harris is a player seemingly capable of contributing for the Big Red right away.

As a junior, Harris ranked second on his team with 67 total tackles, 17 of which came for loss. He chose Nebraska over 29 other Division I schools, and there don't appear to be any major concerns regarding his recruitment.

Errol “Trey” Demontagnac III | @thetreydnac on X

Errol Demontagnac: DL, Armwood (FL)

Three-star interior defensive lineman Errol "Trey" Demontagnac is off to a hot start during his senior year. In his first game, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior defender totaled 10 tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hurries.

He followed it up with seven tackles and a TFL in Week 2, while adding two tackles and another TFL in Week 3. Demontagnac's Armwood Hawks (FL) defeated Spoto (FL) 51-0 on Thursday night, moving their record to 3-1. For a player who finished his junior season with 30 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks, Nebraska doesn't seem to be in danger of losing his commitment.

Ma'atoe Moe's commitment graphic. | @maatoe_moe0 on X

Ma'atoe Moe: Edge, Timpview (UT)

Ma'atoe Moe's senior season hasn't disappointed, despite his Timpview Thunderbirds' 2-3 record. In the first game of his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge totaled four tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Since then, he's added another four tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hurries, and another sack. Timpview took on Lone Peak (UT) on Friday night, which resulted in a 41-point loss for Moe's squad. Since the three-star defender flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska in June, all signs point towards him remaining on board through signing day.

Justyn Lindsay during his junior season at Lee's Summit North. | @justyn.notfound/Instagram

Justyn Lindsay: WR, Blue Springs (MO)

All 6-foot-3, 175 pounds of three-star pass catcher Justyn Lindsay has been on full display to start his senior year. In his first game, he totaled 115 all-purpose yards and two receiving touchdowns in a 38-12 win over the defending state championship North Kansas City Hornets.

In Week 2, Lindsay added another 77 receiving yards and one score on five receptions before following it up with four catches for 63 yards and another touchdown against cross-town rival Blue Springs South. The talented prep recruit committed to Nebraska on June 13 and has visited Lincoln nine times. He's expected to remain committed to the Huskers through signing day in December.

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