Recruit Reactions to Nebraska Win Over Northwestern
The Nebraska Cornhuskers secured a victory at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, becoming bowl eligible for the second consecutive season with a 28-21 win over Northwestern. The Cornhuskers, now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, scored the decisive touchdown with 2:44 remaining in the game after the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2) had tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska will now prepare to host the USC Trojans next Saturday night.
Back to the game, many Nebraska recruiting targets were in attendance for the big win. I caught up with some of them to discuss their experience in Lincoln.
2027 Cornhusker targets
Trae Taylor| 2027| Quarterback| 6'3" 187 lbs| Carmel Catholic | Mundelein, IL| Recruiting Ranking: Rivals Industry Ranking: 54 Nationally/ 3 QB/ 4 IL| 247Sports Composite: 58 Nationally/ 4 QB/ 4 IL|
"They did what they needed to do to win. Now that they are bowl eligible, they can keep stacking days to win as many as possible. What stood out to me is that I love the people in that building more every time I get back to Lincoln. I connected with everyone, like I always do when I come back here, " Taylor said about his return to Lincoln.
Taylor committed to Nebraska on May 1, 2025, over offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan, UNLV, Miami (FL), Colorado, Eastern Illinois, Tulane, Illinois, Purdue, NC State, Toledo, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Minnesota, TCU, South Carolina, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Iowa, West Virginia, Kansas, Louisville, UCLA, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Georgia, and Auburn. He will be back next weekend when the Cornhuskers host the USC Trojans.
Savion Miller| 2027| Running back| 5'10" 180 lbs| Regina High School | Iowa City, IA| Recruiting Ranking: Rivals Industry Ranking: 452 Nationally/ 38 RB/ 6 IA| 247Sports Composite: 426 Nationally/ 35 RB/ 6 IA|
"I thought it was a close and competitive game. What stood out to me was how well everything was put together, and the coaches were amazing to talk to, and they were very welcoming, and the atmosphere was electric. I got to talk with Coach Barthel (Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel) and some of the recruiting and player personnel guys, " Miller said.
He told me that the other schools he is hearing from the most are Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. Miller also has several upcoming visits planned, which include the following: Minnesota vs. Michigan State on November 1, Iowa vs. Oregon on November 8, Louisville vs. Clemson on November 14, and Tennessee vs. New Mexico State on November 15.
Chris Harris| 2027| Wide receiver| 6'0" 175 lbs| Lee's Summit West | Lee's Summit, MO| Recruiting Ranking: Not Ranked|
Harris received an offer from the Cornhuskers after their victory on Saturday. "The game was very cool and the atmosphere was amazing. I was able to talk to a bunch of different coaches, mostly Coach Mozee (Senior Football Assistant Jamar Mozee) and Coach Shorts (Wide Receivers coach Daikiel Shorts), and it felt great receiving the offer, " Harris said.
He also has an offer from Delaware State and is hearing from Kansas State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Harris also has visits to Notre Dame and Missouri coming up.
2028 Cornhusker targets
Jaquel Edmonds| 2028| Running back| 5'7" 155 lbs| Carmel Catholic| Mundelein, IL| Recruiting Ranking: Not Ranked|
"I felt like it was great energy and a great team win. What stood out to me was the atmosphere and the hospitality. I was able to connect and speak with Coach Barthel, " Edmonds said.
As of now, Nebraska and Western Michigan are the only schools he is hearing from.
Colton Ott| 2028| Interior offensive lineman| 6'4" 310 lbs| Fairview High School| Boulder, CO| Recruiting Ranking: Not Ranked|
"The Nebraska facilities were super impressive. I spoke with Coach Raiola (Offensive Line coach Donovan Raiola) and Coach Williams, and I liked them a lot. They had good things to say about my film and said to come back anytime. The atmosphere of the stadium was amazing, and all the noise and people yelling, "Go Big Red," made it one of the best crowds I've seen, " Ott said.
He has offers from Toledo and Colorado, and has also been hearing from Notre Dame and Kansas State. Ott will be visiting Utah next weekend and may also take a visit to Arizona State, depending on how his team's playoff bracket looks.
