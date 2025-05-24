All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star OT Leon Noil Schedules Visit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will get an official visit with Leon Noil before he commits.

Caleb Sisk

2026 three-star Leon Noil from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, LA
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in the Bayou State, as Leon Noil has locked in an official visit with the Cornhuskers and a number of other schools.

Noil is a three-star offensive tackle from New Orleans. The 2026 prospect is set to visit several schools including Nebraska. These schools are all finalists in Noil's recruitment.

The schools that will be receiving a visit in this go around include Nebraska, Houston, Mississippi State, Baylor, and UCF. The dates he has set for his official visits are below.

UCF: May 30
Baylor: June 6
Nebraska: June 12
Houston: June 16
Mississippi State: June 20

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have yet to land an offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. They currently have four commits in Dayton Raiola (QB), CJ Bronaugh (S), Jase Reynolds (LB), and Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte (WR).

