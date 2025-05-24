Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star OT Leon Noil Schedules Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in the Bayou State, as Leon Noil has locked in an official visit with the Cornhuskers and a number of other schools.
Noil is a three-star offensive tackle from New Orleans. The 2026 prospect is set to visit several schools including Nebraska. These schools are all finalists in Noil's recruitment.
The schools that will be receiving a visit in this go around include Nebraska, Houston, Mississippi State, Baylor, and UCF. The dates he has set for his official visits are below.
UCF: May 30
Baylor: June 6
Nebraska: June 12
Houston: June 16
Mississippi State: June 20
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have yet to land an offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. They currently have four commits in Dayton Raiola (QB), CJ Bronaugh (S), Jase Reynolds (LB), and Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte (WR).
More From Nebraska on SI
- Former North Carolina Tar Heels Commit Set to Visit Nebraska Football
- Nebraska Football Will Get the Final Visit for This Elite Tight End
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Engages in Online Peer Recruiting with Ellis McGaskin
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Confirms Visit, Camp Date
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 96 – Jimmy Williams and Lawrence Pete
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.