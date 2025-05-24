Nebraska Football Will Get the Final Visit for This Elite Tight End
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been looking to add the best of the best when it comes to the recruiting scene. This includes one of the nation's most elite tight end prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Lincoln Watkins is a four-star (Rivals) tight end from Port Huron, Michigan. He's the 16th-rated prospect at his position for the class.
Watkins will visit two programs before announcing his commitment. Those two schools include Florida, who he will visit on June 6-8, and Nebraska, who he will visit June 20-22.
These two could very well be his final schools that he will be choosing between, and the Huskers won't go down without a fight. The Cornhuskers recruits will also be peer recruiting, including Trae Taylor from the 2027 recruiting class, who is hopeful he can throw with the talented prospect in the state of Michigan.
Watkins would likely finish as one of their highest rated commits in the class if he was to pull the trigger and commit to the Huskers.
