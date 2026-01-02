SDSU Edge Enters Transfer Portal With 19.5 Career Sacks After Coach Takes Nebraska Job

The transfer portal is officially open, and discussions are heating up, specifically along the defense line for a Nebraska football team in desperate need of some difference makers.

For the Huskers, who welcomed in a new defensive coordinator in Rob Auirch on Dec. 12, not only will fans see a new scheme in Lincoln come 2026, but with it, several starting-caliber players as well. That's where the announcement of soon-to-be senior edge Trey White becomes so intriguing.

Not only has the California native had a productive season in 2025, but his entrance into the portal also instantly makes him one of the most statistically impressive pass rushers to do so at this point in time.

With plenty of experience being coached by Aurich and new Husker edge rushers coach Roy Manny, as White spent the last year being coached by the pair, Nebraska becomes a school to watch for his talents next fall. With Lincoln potentially being a natural landing spot, here's everything you need to know about the latest Aztec defender to decide to find a new home this offseason.

San Diego State EDGE Trey White is entering the transfer portal, he tells @PeteNakos.



Has 29 TFLs and 19.5 sacks last two seasons. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/XTBwTQPZdk — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

When the news broke late on the evening of Jan. 1, first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, White immediately became one of several impactful defenders to be of interest to Nebraska. Listed at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, White's resume is unlike many other players in the portal.

Not only was the pass rusher named the Mountain West Conference Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, but he also backed it up with 47 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 pass breakup this fall. For context, his season totals would've not only led the Huskers in sack production by three times Williams Nwaneri's team high of 2.5, but the 47 tackles he amassed would've ranked him fifth on the team and first by a wide margin over any other defensive linemen.

To this point in his career, White has played in 40 collegiate games with a long history of living in the backfield. Under Aurich, during the past two seasons as an Aztec, White boasts an impressive 19.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in just 25 games. That type of production has long eluded the Huskers roster, and with his connection to Nebraska's new leader of the defense, appears to make him a top target for Matt Rhule's staff over the coming weeks.

Everything happens for a reason🙏🏽AG2G! pic.twitter.com/NNco1K1MvY — Trey White (@TreyWhite28) December 8, 2025

What possibly stands out about White, even more so than his production, is his experience working in the 4-2-5 scheme that Aurich will bring to Lincoln over the offseason. Under Rhule, the Huskers have spent the last four recruiting cycles adding players that fit into the 3-3-5 system that Nebraska adopted under Tony White. With the transition in scheme, the Huskers will likely look to add defenders more fit for the four-man front during the transfer portal window.

A true edge rusher, White has seen and played in Aurich's system, under his guidance as a position coach and defensive coordinator, for two years now. Not only would White become the most experienced defensive lineman on the Huskers roster, but also the most familiar with what his coach will want to do. His addition would not only signal Nebraska landing a starting-caliber defensive lineman to their ranks, but also one that can help other position players with the learning curve that's sure to happen over the coming months.

While it wouldn't be returning production while at Nebraska, there's no doubt in my mind that adding players familiar with what's going on would help eliminate a slow start to the season in 2026. White would almost surely benefit from coming to Lincoln as well, as it would give him the option to continue his career under a coach who helped him excel over the last two seasons. And with aspirations to become an NFL player, having tape against Big Ten competition would only make him a more viable option for potential professional suitors in April of 2027.

I highlighted San Diego State EDGE Trey White (@TreyWhite28) back in July after his fantastic 2024 season.



So far, the same remains true — White continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the country.



He’s totaled 27 tackles, including 6 for loss and 4 sacks, and I… pic.twitter.com/WMAyePUe5j — Bryan (@BGauvin23) October 14, 2025

On paper, Nebraska seems to be a school of interest to obtain White's talents for his final year of collegiate football in 2026. The Huskers only lose Elijah Jeudy this fall, and adding an upperclassman with extensive experience on the field is a must. The 3-3-5 scheme didn't allow Nebraska to often show a true edge rush this season, so the depth chart for the position would vary by opinion. However, White would undoubtedly become top of the list were he to choose Lincoln to call home next season.

This is far from a done deal, as White will likely be reached out to by nearly every Power Four program over the coming weeks, but speculation could suggest conversations will be had between the two sides as soon as today. Reloading on the line of scrimmage will be top of mind for Aurich over the coming weeks and White's addition would go a long way towards showing proof of that to a fan base that's becoming increasingly skeptical of the current staff's ability to do so at a high level.

The Huskers staff has repeatedly expressed a newfound ability to compete at the top of the market for marquee players, and if White doesn't fit that bill, I'm not entirely sure who does. His experience, familiarity, and production make him a near no-brainer add, if able, and if Nebraska is going to spend money on a pass rusher, there aren't too many more attractive than the former Aztec.

With that in mind, portal season is far from over, and the Huskers will by all means be casting a wide net. White is not the only big fish in the pond, but as far as big fish with connections to the program, he may be the biggest of all. Expect more to come in this recruitment over the coming days.

