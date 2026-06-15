Staying Home: Rautenberg Commits to Her Home State Huskers

The Nebraska legacy is staying home.

After trips to recent summer camps in Louisville and Texas, Shayla Rautenberg committed to her home state Huskers on Monday, the first day college coaches could offer scholarships to the Class of 2028.

Shayla Rautenberg is staying home with her commitment to Nebraska. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker is the No. 3 overall prospect according to PrepDig and No. 4 in PrepVolleyball's rankings.



She helped Milford win state titles in volleyball and basketball this year. pic.twitter.com/6NpxHCapnn — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) June 15, 2026

The rising junior attends Milford High School, a mere 25 miles from the Devaney Sports Center. Rautenberg made her announcement on Instagram with a photo shoot in front of her future volleyball home, where she was joined by 2027 setter Malorie Boesigner, her club teammate at Nebraska ONE.

Her mother, Lisa Reitsma, was a three-time All-American for the Huskers and a member of the 1995 National Championship team. She was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame last fall.

Rautenberg is an elite athlete in her own right. She helped Milford win state titles in volleyball and basketball this year. She also qualified for the Class B state track meet in the 1600-meter relay.

Rautenberg averaged 5.6 kills while hitting .366 with 108 total blocks. In basketball she put up 18.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker is the No. 3 overall 2028 prospect according to PrepDig and No. 4 in PrepVolleyball's rankings. She is the top-ranked recruit in Volleyball Adrenaline’s rankings. PrepGirlsHoops has her as the No. 6-ranked basketball recruit in Nebraska.

She was a member of the U19 national team that won a gold medal at the 2025 NORCECA Pan American Cup.

Rautenberg is the Huskers' first commitment for the Class of 2028.