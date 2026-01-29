The Cornhusker Recruiting Three and Out

Welcome to the latest edition of the Cornhusker Three and Out. The Nebraska staff has been busy on the recruiting trail, looking at prospects from the class of 2027 and beyond. Let’s take a look at some of their latest targets.

Jykeim Goodwin | 2027 | Athlete | 6’2” 175 lbs | Noxubee County High School | Macon, MS | Recruiting Ranking - N/A

Goodwin received his first offer from the Cornhuskers on January 18 after speaking with head coach Matt Rule. “When Coach Rhule gave me the offer, it brought me to tears because everything that I have worked for is finally paying off, and they have a great program, “ Goodwin said.

He had a remarkable season for the Tigers. He was 108/197 for 1,760 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added 187 carries for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, and five receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown, per his MaxPreps page. Goodwin also has an offer from Jackson State.

Elijah Butler | 2027 | Athlete | 6’3” 190 lbs | St. Frances Academy | Lanham, MD | Recruiting Ranking- NA

Butler received his offer from the Cornhuskers after speaking with Senior Football Analyst Jamar Mozee. “My conversation with Coach Mozee went very well. He seems like a great coach and wants the best for his guys. They are recruiting me as a defensive back. I think Nebraska is a good program with coaches who want to win, “ Butler said.

He played last season at Mount Zion Prep Academy and recorded 23 receptions for 555 yards (46.3 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he finished with 63 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a sack, per his MaxPreps page.

Butler also has offers from Sacramento State, Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Alabama, and Michigan.

Luke Nabors | 2028 | Edge | 6’4” 220 lbs | Buford High School | Buford, GA | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 177 Nationally / 15 EDGE / 21 GA | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 170 Nationally / 20 EDGE / 19 GA

Nabors added his offer from Nebraska on January 17. “Coach Geep (Offensive line coach Geep Wade) talked a little, and I gave him an update on how I was doing. After school, Coach Davis (Buford running backs coach and recruiting director Fyrone Davis) told me that I had been offered, “ Nabors said. “Nebraska is one of those programs at first sight you don’t really see what they are doing, but if you take a closer look at how they are recruiting this ’28 class and rebuilding in college at the same time, they are doing something really special, and can be a great football team in the next couple of years.”

He finished his sophomore season with 12 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one tackle for loss, and a sack, per his MaxPreps page. The Wolves finished 15-0 and won the Georgia Class 6A state championship, and were named high school football's national champions by MaxPreps.

Nabors also has offers from USC, Florida State, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), Auburn, SMU, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Georgia State, Central Florida, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, Duke, Boston College, Texas, and Colorado State.

David Forster | 2028 | Wide Receiver | 6’4” 200 lbs | St. Joseph Regional | Montvale, NJ | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 139 Nationally / 25 WR / 8 NJ | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 137 Nationally / 26 WR / 7 NJ

Forster received his offer from Nebraska on January 20 after speaking with wide receivers coach Daikel Shorts. “Getting the offer from Nebraska was incredible. Coach Shorts came to watch the team lift, and it felt amazing to hear him say they were offering me, “ Forster said. “We also had a great talk, and he told me they like my game and they see me fitting in with their offense. I think Nebraska is a great program. They have a lot of history, and I like their style of play and culture. The coaches are great, and the facilities are amazing, so it’s definitely a school I’m taking seriously.”

Forster also has offers from Rutgers, Illinois, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College, Toledo, and Florida International.

B.J. LaFell | 2029 | Athlete | 5’11” 155 lbs | Shadow Creek High School | Pearland, TX | Recruiting Ranking- NA

LaFell received his offer from the Cornhuskers on January 23. “My coaches, Coach Green (Shadow Creek head coach Tyrone Green) and Coach Glap (Offensive coordinator R. Glapion), informed me about the offer from Nebraska by Coach Mozee. I think they are a great school that is looking for athletes like me, so they are definitely a great school, “ LaFell said.

He also has offers from Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, Houston, California, SMU, Sacramento State, Texas State, Missouri, Southern Miss, Maryland, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, and North Carolina.

