Three-Star Defensive Tackle Errol Demontagnac Commits to Nebraska Over Illinois

Nebraska just added some serious size to its future defensive line ranks.

On Friday evening, three-star interior defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac of Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, announced his commitment to the Big Red. The 6-foot-3 defender is regarded as the No. 98 player at his position in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. Demontagnac chose the Huskers over 24 other Division I schools, including Virginia, Michigan, and Illinois.

Here's the latest on the big-bodied run-stopper who became the latest addition to Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class.

Demontagnac's Top Schools

The rising senior from the Tampa Bay area chose Nebraska over an impressive list of schools, including several much closer to home. More importantly, his official visit to Lincoln this weekend helped seal the deal.

Following his junior year, Deomontagnac had official visits scheduled to Virginia, Nebraska, and Illinois. After leaving Charlottesville uncommitted, the Huskers seized their opportunity and secured his pledge before the process could continue.

Deomontagnac is now expected to cancel his remaining visit to Illinois, though that has not been confirmed. Either way, NU entered June in a strong position, and his commitment only reinforces that Rhule and his staff were the team to beat down the stretch.

Nebraska's first-year defensive line coach, Corey Brown. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Corey Brown's First Commitment

First-year defensive line coach Corey Brown arrived in Lincoln in January, and Deomontagnac's commitment marks his first true recruiting win with the Big Red. Before his pledge, most of the additions to Nebraska's defensive line room either came from the previous staff's efforts or through the transfer portal.

With Deomontagnac on board, Nebraska now has two interior defensive linemen committed in the 2027 class. Three-star prospect Jayden Travers pledged to the Huskers in December and is currently ranked as the No. 83 interior defensive lineman in the cycle, according to 247Sports.

Nebraska could now be finished adding interior defensive linemen in the 2027 class, allowing the staff to shift its focus toward EDGE defenders and linebackers as the summer continues.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

Nebraska has enjoyed plenty of recent success recruiting the offensive line. Now, the staff is beginning to build similar momentum on the defensive side of the ball. Ideally, both sides of the trench become strengths of the 2027 class, especially considering the importance of play at the line of scrimmage in the Big Ten.

While this recruiting cycle won't have much impact on the 2026 season, it does offer a glimpse into the future. The Huskers still need to continue adding talent along both sides of the ball up front if they hope to compete at a higher level in the years ahead.

Although the Big Red's national team recruiting ranking has dipped slightly in recent days, Demontagnac helps stop the bleed. Ultimately, his impact in Lincoln will be determined by what he accomplishes on the field, not by the number of stars attached to his name.

Husker's Defensive Tackle Outlook Following 2026

Entering the fall, Nebraska has 12 defensive tackles listed on the roster, with only two players exhausting their eligibility after this year. The Huskers made two additions via the transfer portal this offseason and will welcome in one high school recruit.

Expected contributors include returning starter Riley Van Poppel and fellow junior Sua Lefotu. The transfer additions of Owen Stoudmire and Jahsear Whittington will be expected to contend for starting roles as well. Nebraska has a trio of freshmen who could see the field at any given time in reserve roles. Malcolm Simpson and Tyson Terry dealt with injuries in 2025, but will look to earn the first snaps of their careers this fall. Dylan Berymon, a four-star in the 2026 recruiting class, appears physically ready for a role in year one.

Travers and Demontagnac will join a young, but promising room. Development will need to take place under the new position coach, but there is reason to believe Nebraska can get back to being formidable on the defensive line in future years, at the very least.

Defensive Tackles on Nebraska's 2026 Roster:

Sr: Dylan Parrott Sr: Owen Stoudmire Jr: Riley Van Poppel Jr: Sua Lefotu Jr: Mason Goldman Jr: Gabe Moore So: Jahsear Whittington So: David Hoffken So: Landon Davidson RFr: Malcolm Simpson RFr: Tyson Terry Fr: Dylan Berymon

What Demontagnac's Commitment Means

As Nebraska's 2027 class continues to take shape, the Huskers are checking off needs roster-wide. Quarterback, running back, offensive line, and now defensive tackle appear largely settled, allowing the staff to focus its attention on other rooms.

With the secondary also in a strong position, edge rusher and linebacker have emerged as two of the biggest priorities moving forward. NU still has work to do, but the foundation of the class is already in place.

The Huskers have assembled a healthy mix of blue-chip and blue-collar recruits, giving the class both potential star power and depth. Time will tell how it finishes out, but the staff is in an immensely better situation than they were a year ago at this time. Let's see how they finish it out.