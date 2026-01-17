Nebraska Adds Big-Bodied Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal Haul

Even as the portal closes at midnight on Jan. 16, Nebraska continues to address positions of need.

On Friday evening, the Huskers were able to secure the commitment of Owen Stoudmire, who comes to Lincoln after spending the last five seasons at Boston College. Marking the 18th addition Nebraska has made since the start of 2026, the senior is the 16th portal addition and fourth defensive lineman to sign with the Big Red.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Stoudmire possesses the type of build that naturally draws attention from those following the Nebraska football program. In addition, the Ohio product has appeared in 35 collegiate games during his career, including five starts along the way.

After redshirting in 2021, Stoudmire began to carve out a role during his second season on campus. In 2022, he saw the field in nine games and recorded the first eight tackles of his career. As he continued to establish himself within Boston College’s defensive line rotation, the soon-to-be sophomore entered the following season with clear momentum and an expanding role.

That progression carried into the fall. Stoudmire appeared in 10 games during the 2023 season, adding nine more tackles while continuing to gain valuable in-game experience. By the time his junior year rolled around, he had already logged snaps in 19 contests and positioned himself to push for a starting role.

In 2024, Stoudmire played in all 13 games for the Eagles, including Boston College’s Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Nebraska. Handling the largest workload of his career, he finished the season with 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries, putting himself in position to enter 2025 on the verge of another step forward.

However, that momentum was cut short. After starting the first three games of Boston College’s 2025 season, Stoudmire suffered a season-ending injury and was forced to take a medical redshirt. Following some time to reflect, he announced on Wednesday that he would enter the transfer portal, and Nebraska wasted little time in lining up a visit.

With the NCAA visit window reopening from Thursday through Friday, Stoudmire quickly made plans to be in Lincoln over that time. After obtaining his commitment, the experienced defensive lineman could potentially be the final addition Nebraska makes during the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

With the hiring of new defensive line coach Corey Brown becoming official, Stoudmire marks the first addition to his room since the announcement. And the news likely puts a bow on his position groups' additions this offseason.

To date, Nebraska has already landed commitments from three defensive linemen since the calendar turned to the new year. The first came from former UCLA edge defender Anthony Jones. Standing at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, the will-be senior projects at the same position for the Huskers in 2026. Newly hired edge coach Roy Manning secured Jones’ commitment on Jan. 8.

While not a transfer portal addition, Nebraska also picked up a commitment this week from junior college standout Andy Burburija. Over two seasons at Iowa Western, he recorded 78 tackles and 14 sacks. A JUCO All-American, Burburija is expected to factor in along the interior of Aurich's 4-2-5 scheme. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, the Illinois native represents the biggest defensive line addition Nebraska has made so far.

Most recently, before Stoudmire's news, the Huskers added a former four-star recruit they had extended an offer to out of high school. Jahsear Whittington arrives in Lincoln after spending two seasons at Pitt. The young interior defender appeared in 16 games as a Panther and brings notable upside to Nebraska's defensive line room. Currently listed at 6-foot, 270 pounds, Whittington is expected to continue adding mass but could still carve out a role in the rotation early next fall.

As the window to enter the transfer portal wraps up, Nebraska may still be looking to bring in more players over the coming weeks. For now, Stoudmire is the most recent addition to their ranks, but it doesn't necessarily mean that he will be the last.

A soon-to-be sixth-year senior, the veteran defender bolsters a room in need. And gives further reason for optimism that improvements will be made in 2026. The four additions to the room signal a clear emphasis on bringing in players to compete for large roles, and Stoudmire seems to be in line to do just that.

It is a big win for Brown's position group, on paper, but the Huskers will ultimately need to prove it on the field. There's plenty of time for growth before September, and the Boston College transfer's experience will undoubtedly help. This fan base wanted the transfer portal window to end with a bang, and the news likely gives them exactly what they were looking for. And though it may quiet down quite quickly, don't be surprised if more additions are to be made, as there's still plenty of capable players yet to find a new school to call home.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.