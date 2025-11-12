Three Top-100 Prospects Sign with Nebraska Women’s Basketball, Headlined by 5-Star Ashlyn Koupal
Nebraska women’s basketball made a statement on National Signing Day, securing commitments from three top-100 high school seniors from across the Midwest.
Head coach Amy Williams announced Wednesday that Ashlyn Koupal (South Dakota), Ava Miles (Missouri), and Maddi Stewart (Oklahoma) have all signed with the Huskers and will join the program for the 2026–27 season.
It’s one of the most talented recruiting classes in recent program history, featuring a five-star prospect, a trio of all-state standouts, and three players who bring championship pedigrees to Lincoln.
As the Huskers prepare for an in-state showdown with Creighton later tonight, here’s a closer look at Nebraska’s newest signees and what each player looks to bring to Williams’ program in the near future.
1. No. 10 Prospect- Ashlyn Koupal
Koupal, a 6-foot-2 forward from Wagner, South Dakota, is one of the top players in the 2026 class. With offers from Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and TCU, among others, the South Dakota native brings both size and skill to Nebraska’s frontcourt upon her arrival in Lincoln.
Known for her scoring consistency, Koupal has been described as having “little variance in her performance from game to game,” according to 247Sports’ Director of Scouting, Brandon Clay.
Her future head coach shares that same enthusiasm.
“Ashlyn has great versatility, which makes her a dangerous threat to score both inside and out,” Williams said. “She makes those around her better with her ability to pass and defend at a high level. She has a strong desire to be great, and the work ethic to match. She is going to have a tremendous career as a Husker.”
What makes Koupal special is her athletic versatility. Not only is she a prep basketball standout who has already recorded a quadruple-double in her career, but she’s also a five-time South Dakota Class A state champion in the high jump.
After averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game as a junior, Koupal will look to post even stronger numbers in her final high school season before joining the Big Red.
2. No. 70 Prospect- Ava Miles
Miles, a 6-foot forward from Kansas City, Missouri, is the nation’s No. 70-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle. The three-time adidas All-American has a proven knack for putting the ball through the net, coming off a strong junior campaign in which she shot 50.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.
The 2025 Greater Kansas City Conference Player of the Year has also definitively caught the eye of her future head coach.
“Ava is an outstanding all-around player who is going to bring energy to the court and the locker room every day,” Williams said. “She is a high-level communicator with the ability to create in transition and score at all three levels. She is willing to do all the little things to help her team win. Husker fans are going to love watching her energy and enthusiasm on the court.”
With high praise from Williams, here’s a look at the final member of Nebraska’s 2026 class, a guard who will join two of the nation’s top forwards in Lincoln next year.
3. No. 80 Prospect- Maddi Stewart
Stewart, a 5-foot-10 guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is yet another proven scoring option with a knack for rebounding despite her size. She averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game as a junior, leading Lincoln Christian High School to the 2025 Class 4A state championship and earning MVP honors of the state tournament in the process.
With offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and several others, the former Pinnacle Conference MVP brings both power and polish to her game.
Having led her team to three straight state championship appearances, Stewart’s winning mentality has already caught the attention of her future head coach.
“We are so excited about what Maddi brings to the program,” Williams said. “She is a winner! She is also a tough, gritty player who can shoot from outside and create off the dribble. As the daughter of a coach, she brings a high basketball IQ with her and a real desire to grow as a player and person to help her team win championships.”
Known for her toughness and team-first mentality, Stewart said she chose Nebraska because it simply felt like home. As she looks to lead Lincoln Christian to back-to-back state titles, her addition, alongside Koupal and Miles, signals a bright future for the Huskers under Williams’ leadership.
With three top-100 recruits officially on board, Williams and her staff have put together one of the most promising signing classes in program history. Each player brings a different strength, but all share a common trait: they’re winners who value culture as much as competition.
For a Nebraska program looking to take the next step in the Big Ten, this class could be a cornerstone. It represents a statement that the Huskers can recruit at the national level while keeping their identity intact. The combination of size, athleticism, and skill these three bring gives Williams more flexibility than she’s had in recent years, and perhaps a foundation to build toward consistent contention in the Big Ten.
This trio's appearance on the court may still be nearly a whole year away, but Wednesday’s signings serve as a glimpse into what’s coming next in Lincoln. If this group’s track record is any indication, Nebraska women’s basketball just secured three players capable of shaping the program’s future and an opportunity to elevate it to new heights.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.