Top-100 Duo Signs with Nebrasketball
Nebraska men’s basketball took a major step forward in building its 2026 class with the signings of Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier, two top-100 high school seniors who bring elite skill sets and national recognition to Lincoln. Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced the additions on Wednesday, signaling a strong recruiting win as the Huskers continue to elevate their backcourt depth and long-term potential.
Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class features a pair of high-upside prospects in Rice and Lanier, who bring size, versatility, and pedigree to Lincoln. Rice, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from Waukee Northwest High School in Iowa, offers length and athleticism in the frontcourt, while Lanier, a 6-foot-6, 192-pound guard out of Parkview Magnet in Maumelle, Arkansas, adds dynamic playmaking and perimeter scoring. Together, they form a foundation of skill and physicality that could elevate the Huskers’ rotation in the seasons ahead.
Small Forward Colin Rice
Rice is one of Nebraska’s marquee additions in the 2026 class. Coached by Brett Watson, Rice is a four-star prospect ranked No. 69 by Rivals, No. 76 by 247Sports, and No. 91 by ESPN. As a junior, he led his team to a 23-4 record and a Class 4A runner-up finish, averaging 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc. His postseason surge earned him 4A all-tournament honors, highlighted by an 18-point, 15-rebound performance in the state title game.
Rice brings a rare combination of size, skill, and versatility to Nebraska’s frontcourt. His length and mobility enable him to operate as a stretch four or big wing, providing the Huskers with valuable lineup flexibility. Beyond scoring, Rice can facilitate offense, protect the rim, and impact both ends of the floor.
On the AAU circuit, Rice continued to impress, earning first-team UA Rise honors and MVP of Session 3 after averaging 23.6 points and shooting 42.3 percent from deep. He was also selected for the prestigious 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp. Rice chose Nebraska over offers from Iowa, Illinois, and Northwestern. Head coach Fred Hoiberg praised Rice’s versatility, shooting touch, and ability to impact both ends of the floor, noting his advanced body control and potential to contribute early in Lincoln.
Shooting Guard Jacob Lanier
Lanier is a four-star prospect and top-100 recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals, who lists him as the No. 2 player in Arkansas. Lanier opened his senior campaign with a 34-point, seven-rebound performance. He previously starred at DME Academy, where he helped lead the team to the 2025 Sunshine Independent Athletic Association State title. He began his high school career at Maumelle High School, earning all-state honors as a freshman and sophomore.
On the UAA circuit with the Gulf Coast Blue Chips, Lanier averaged 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, earning first-team honors. He also stood out nationally as MVP of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp Top 30 game and participated in the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp. Lanier chose Nebraska over TCU, Ole Miss, East Carolina, and Texas State. Head coach Fred Hoiberg praised Lanier’s blend of size, shooting, and defensive versatility, highlighting his competitiveness and leadership as traits that will make an immediate impact in Lincoln.
Lanier brings a potent blend of scoring and defensive versatility to Nebraska’s backcourt. He’s a big guard who thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat, hitting 42% from deep and an impressive 46% when left unguarded. His length and physicality allow him to guard multiple positions, rebound effectively, and disrupt passing lanes with active hands.
With the signings of Rice and Lanier, Nebraska basketball has secured two cornerstone talents who blend size, skill, and competitive fire. Their arrival signals more than just recruiting success. It marks a shift toward a deeper, more versatile roster built to compete in the Big Ten. Whether it's Rice's stretch-forward scoring and rim protection or Lanier's two-way guard play and leadership, both players are poised to elevate the Huskers’ identity and impact from day one. The future in Lincoln just got a whole lot brighter.
