Where Nebraska Football Ranks After Latest Recruiting Wins
Is Nebraska football finally turning the corner recruiting-wise? It definitely looks that way. The Cornhuskers, a former sleeping giant of college football, are waking up, and the numbers are proving it.
As the summer period of recruitment heats up, Matt Rhule's staff has been humming along on all cylinders, taking visits and momentum and turning them into commitments and rankings. After a few giant wins along the trail, Nebraska's 2025 class is on the rise.
Nebraska's 2025 Class: Trending Up
With more talent, geographic coverage, and a top-25 national ranking to prove it, the Huskers are positioning themselves not just to play in the Big Ten but to build long-term success. And for the first time in a while, fans have been left with every reason to be optimistic about what's occurring in Lincoln.
Let's get to the numbers. Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class is still taking shape, but there's clear upward movement. Nationally, the On3 Industry Composite, which averages rankings from all the major services, has Nebraska ranked 61st overall. That’s right around where you’d expect a class with eight commitments, built steadily through strategic visits and early offers.
At Rivals, Nebraska sits slightly higher at 57th nationally, showing some optimism around the early class construction. Meanwhile, 247Sports ranks Nebraska 80th nationally. This, however, reflects the low number of commits rather than the quality of them. It’s a modest start, but the momentum is real.
The Huskers currently have eight pledges in the 2026 class. And while the quantity is still growing, the quality is starting to show. Four-star defensive back Danny Odom and three-star running back Jamal Rule headline the early class, and both project as high-upside fits in Matt Rhule's developmental system. That balance of athletic potential and positional need is exactly what Rhule preaches. Well, it's safe to say that he’s not chasing stars, but he’s signing the right guys for the plan.
The excitement isn’t just about who’s in, but who could be next. Four-star wideout Nalin Scott, currently committed to Arizona State, made an official visit to Lincoln in late June. Since then, multiple recruiting insiders have predicted a flip to Nebraska. Add in recent visits from blue-chip receiver Larry Miles (Florida), and you’ve got the makings of a dangerous 2026 offensive group.
How Future Classes Stack Up After Recruiting Wins
While the class of 2026 is building buzz now, it’s never too early to look ahead. Nebraska’s 2027 class is just beginning to take shape, and as expected, there are no rankings assigned yet this early in the cycle. But just like they did in 2025 and now in 2026, the Huskers are laying the groundwork by evaluating key targets and sending early offers across the country.
The approach remains consistent as Nebraska is prioritizing skill positions. Especially wide receivers, DBs, and offensive linemen, and already making national moves. Recent 2027 offers to Nathaniel Mensah and Joaquim Davis, a pair of standout California defensive backs, show that the coaching staff is thinking nationally, not just within Big Ten borders.
Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class may not be in the top 25 yet, but the process is surely taking shape. With eight commits and strong targets on deck, the Huskers are gaining steam, even if the rankings haven’t caught up just yet.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.