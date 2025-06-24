Where Nebraska Football Stands with Top 2026 Recruits: Defense
With the NCAA recruiting dead period now in effect following a three-week stretch of official visits, Nebraska sits firmly among the top schools still in contention for a number of its top 2026 targets. June offered programs across the country their final window to make in-person impressions before the summer slow-down, and Matt Rhule’s staff made the most of it.
After three straight weeks of boots on the ground in Lincoln, the Huskers are closing in on the foundation of their 2026 class. With dozens of high-profile visitors spanning both sides of the ball, and nearly every position in between, Nebraska is positioned to make a splash. Here’s a look at where things stand coming out of a pivotal stretch in June.
1. Defensive Line
Though smaller in number, Nebraska’s defensive line visitors in June packed serious potential.
First up was four-star edge rusher Kamron Wilson, a top-40 prospect at his position and current Syracuse commit. Wilson has long been on Nebraska’s radar, dating back to Tony White’s tenure as defensive coordinator. Interestingly, 247Sports lists Wilson as a 50-50 crystal ball between Nebraska and Florida State, where White now calls plays.
The following weekend brought four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone to campus. A top-25 player at his position and ranked No. 183 nationally, Sone is a raw but intriguing talent. Originally from Denmark, he’s only played American football for a few years but shows major upside, making him an absolute priority for this staff.
While Nebraska only hosted two official defensive line visitors, the coaching staff appears to be in a wait-and-see mode, likely due to a young core already in place for 2025. Still, Wilson and Sone are high-impact prospects who would instantly elevate Nebraska’s 2026 class if they chose to call Lincoln home for the next couple of years.
2. Defensive Backs
Odem committed to Nebraska on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Moving onto a secondary group under new position coach Addison Williams, Nebraska hosted six defensive back prospects in June, though scholarship limitations (105 total) likely mean room for only two or three.
The biggest shake-up came earlier this month when four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh decommitted, leaving a sizable hole in the 2026 class at a premium position.
However, last weekend, Nebraska hosted a key duo from Florida: safety Devin Jackson and cornerback Danny Odem, who are high school teammates. Just yesterday, Odem committed to the Huskers. With Odem's pledge to Nebraska, it could pave the way for Jackson to follow suit, given they are the only school currently pursuing both players.
In-state target Darion Jones, the younger brother of current Husker Donovan Jones, also made an official visit in June. Jones is currently viewed as an Iowa lean, but Nebraska remains firmly in the mix. His decision, along with the potential Odem-Jackson tandem, could make or break how this cycle shapes up for Nebraska’s secondary.
3. Linebackers
Reynolds' committed to Nebraska on May 5, 2025.
Rounding out Nebraska’s June official visits is the linebacker group, which featured two intriguing prospects who could eventually call Lincoln home.
Three-star Kasen Thomas out of Sioux City, Iowa, seemed like the type of prospect that could become a versatile piece in new defensive coordinator John Butler’s scheme. Instead, Thomas recently committed to Iowa, so look for Nebraska to potentially expand their board.
Also making a trip to Lincoln was Calvin Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound backer and composite four-star prospect, currently ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 class. With offers from several playoff-contending programs, Thomas is a nationally sought-after defender. Even with a 2025 linebacker group that includes both veteran transfers and promising youth, Thomas would bring immediate athleticism and versatility to both run support and pass coverage if he chooses Nebraska.
Nebraska also secured a commitment from in-state three-star linebacker Jase Reynolds out of Elkhorn North (Omaha metro area). At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, Reynolds brings immediate size and versatility to the defensive side of the ball. Whether dropping into coverage or coming downhill as a blitzer, he’s shown a willingness to do both effectively. Expect the Nebraska staff to add weight to his frame and potentially develop him into a hybrid chess piece within John Butler’s evolving defensive scheme.
Overall, linebacker is considered a position of strength for Nebraska heading into 2025 and beyond, and with Kasen Thomas now committed to Iowa, landing a pledge from Calvin Thomas would absolutely represent a significant win, one that would be well received by the fan base and strengthen the long-term depth of the room.
As the 2026 recruiting class continues to take shape, Nebraska’s staff is working to strike a careful balance between building for the future and maintaining a “win-now” mindset.
With the newly imposed 105-man roster limit, and Nebraska currently 15+ players over that mark, the class is expected to remain small. That means every high school addition must be evaluated with both current team needs and long-term fit in mind.
At the same time, the staff knows that instant-impact players will become available in the transfer portal next December. Like every program in college football today, Nebraska is walking a tightrope between recruiting for the future and staying competitive in the now.
But one thing is clear: Matt Rhule and his staff are trusting THEIR process. A strong 2025 campaign could lead to a late-cycle push for elite high school talent or give Nebraska the edge in securing top transfer prospects. A disappointing season, on the other hand, would likely mean another unpredictable swing in the portal to shore up immediate weaknesses.
Though the 2026 class may not turn heads just yet, Nebraska is clearly giving itself room to breathe and adjust course based on how the 2025 season unfolds. Of course, the hope is that the Huskers take a major step forward this fall, but even beyond the win column, Matt Rhule’s long-term vision deserves recognition. This class may not finish in the top 10 nationally, but if Nebraska finds success on the field in 2025, don’t be surprised to see a few high-profile commitments flip in the Huskers’ favor by signing day.
