Nebraska Soccer Ends Three-Game Losing Streak with Key Big Ten Victory
The Nebraska soccer team finally got back on track Thursday night.
The Huskers earned a hard-fought 1–0 win over Purdue to notch their first Big Ten victory of the season and snap a three-game losing streak. It was a much-needed result for head coach John Walker’s group. They started the year unbeaten through their first 10 matches before hitting a midseason rough patch in conference play. Purdue, led by second-year head coach Richard Moodie, fell to 5–6–3 overall and 2–3–1 in the Big Ten.
First-Half Pressure but No Breakthrough
The win didn’t come easy, as both sides fought tooth and nail for control from kickoff. Nebraska showed its intent early, pressing high and testing Purdue’s defense with quick ball movement and determined runs upfield.
The Huskers wasted no time setting the tone. Junior forward Ella Rudney fired the game’s first shot just three minutes in. It was followed by a long-range effort from freshman Carson Bohanek that sailed wide. Senior forward Reagan Raabe added to the early momentum with a sharp 14th-minute strike, but Purdue goalkeeper Emily Edwards stood firm.
The Boilermakers responded with a corner kick in the 17th minute and a shot moments later. However, Nebraska’s defense remained composed. Freshman midfielder Ellie Felt nearly opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, forcing Edwards into a diving save. Nebraska kept the pressure up with a corner kick and another close-range chance from Raabe that missed by inches.
By halftime, Nebraska had outshot Purdue 8–2, even though the Boilermakers held a slight possession edge at 51–49. Reflecting on the opening half, Raabe said, "I think we had some really good moments in the first half. Just kind of unlucky, not getting them on frame or (the) keeper making a great save."
Raabe’s Late Heroics Lift Nebraska
The second half turned into a battle of endurance. Purdue took the first shot after the break in the 54th minute, but Rudney answered quickly, forcing another save from Edwards. As time ticked away, Nebraska’s persistence grew. The Huskers earned their fourth corner around the 70th minute and continued pushing forward, but the finishing touch still eluded them.
Then came the moment Husker fans had been waiting for. In the 83rd minute, freshman Carson Bohanek burst down the right flank on a counterattack and delivered a perfect cross to Raabe, who calmly tapped the ball into the net for the game’s only goal. "She’s electric, she’s speedy," Raabe said of her freshman teammate. "She got in there and I knew she was going to get the ball across — just a tap-in goal. That’s what we do in practice every day."
Nebraska’s defense locked down in the final minutes. Senior midfielder Saide Waite tested the keeper again late. That led to the Huskers’ seventh corner, while the back line turned away every Purdue push to preserve the shutout.
The 1–0 result marked the fourth time this season that Nebraska earned a win or tie in the final ten minutes of regulation. The Huskers improved to 6–3–5 overall and 1–3–3 in Big Ten play, claiming their first victory since a 2–0 win over Kansas State on Sept. 7.
