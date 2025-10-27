Nebraska Soccer Season Ends in Heartbreaking 1-0 Loss
The Nebraska soccer team’s 2025 campaign came to a tough end on Sunday afternoon. It is because the Huskers fell 1-0 to the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans at Barbara Hibner Stadium. The loss was especially painful for Nebraska, as it officially knocked the team out of Big Ten Tournament contention. The Huskers closed their season with an 8-5-5 overall record and a 3-5-3 mark in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, the Spartans used the win to lock in the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament.
Huskers Fall Short of Big Ten Tournament Berth
Michigan State’s 10-3-5 overall record, paired with a 7-1-3 conference finish, was enough to earn them one of the top seeds heading into the postseason. Nebraska, meanwhile, showcased plenty of grit and competitiveness throughout the match. However, they couldn’t find the finishing touch needed to pull off the upset.
Statistically, the Spartans held a narrow edge. They outshot Nebraska 19-10 overall and recorded five shots on goal compared to the Huskers’ four. Both teams tallied four saves, while Nebraska maintained control in set pieces, holding a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks. The Huskers fought hard for every possession. Nevertheless, the Spartans took things over.
Second-Half Strike Seals Nebraska’s Fate
The only goal of the match came midway through the second half. Michigan State’s Emerson Sargeant broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, finishing off a well-placed assist from Kennedy Bell. The goal silenced the Nebraska crowd, which had been vocal throughout a back-and-forth contest.
In the opening 45 minutes, Nebraska held its ground against the ranked Spartans despite being outshot 12-6. The Huskers created some of the game’s best early scoring chances, including a crucial penalty kick opportunity in the 12th minute. However, Michigan State’s goalkeeper came up with a key save to deny Lauryn Anglim and keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.
Offensively, the Huskers were led by veteran forward Reagan Raabe, midfielder Sadie Waite, and freshman Carson Bohanek, each of whom registered two shots in the match. Their energy helped keep Nebraska in the contest until the final whistle.
In goal, sophomore Cece Villa wrapped up her season with another steady performance. She played all 90 minutes and recorded four saves, finishing the season with a 7-5-5 record. Villa’s composure and leadership in net were major factors in Nebraska’s strong defensive displays throughout the year.
The 1-0 loss brought an emotional end to a season filled with promise and resilience. Though the Huskers fell short of their Big Ten Tournament goal, their competitiveness against opponents throughout the season leaves plenty of optimism for the program’s future.
