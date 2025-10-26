Nebraska Soccer Set to Close Regular Season Against Michigan State
The Nebraska soccer team is gearing up for its regular-season finale Sunday. It's when the team will host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans at Barbara Hibner Stadium. The match kicks off at 12:05 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on B1G+.
Fans can grab tickets at huskers.com/tickets. The game will also feature NU’s "Kids’ Day," complete with a pregame fun zone and activities. If that wasn't enough, the students in attendance will receive Husker Hooligan shirts.
Huskers Wrap Up a Challenging Road Trip
Nebraska’s last outing took them to the West Coast, where the Huskers faced both USC and UCLA in Los Angeles. The Big Red claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Trojans with goals from Ella Rudney, Mila Brach, and Kayma Carpenter. However, the road trip ended on a sour note with a 3-0 loss to the Bruins. It will surely provide a mix of highs and lows as NU prepares for its final conference weekend.
Heading into the final weekend of Big Ten play, Nebraska is tied for 11th in the conference with 12 points, level with Michigan and just behind USC (13 points) and Penn State (14 points). Only the top 10 teams advance to the Big Ten Tournament, making this final matchup pivotal.
Statistically, the Huskers have been impressive in conference play. They lead the Big Ten with 105 corner kicks and 282 shots, ranking second in assists with 34 and third in shots on goal with 114.
Key Players and Roster Highlights
Nebraska returns 10 letterwinners from last season, with nine players hitting new career highs in at least one category. Standouts include Cece Villa with consecutive scoreless minutes, Ava Makovicka with points, goals, and assists, and Reagan Raabe with assists.
Sixth-year Raabe, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, finally scored her first exhibition goal since 2022. The 2025 roster welcomed 15 newcomers, including 13 freshmen and two transfers, Alyse Then from Daytona State and SUNY, and Jo Sees from Kansas State. Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch included Raabe, Lauryn Anglim, and Sadie Waite, and Nebraska was ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll.
Coaching, Support, and the Road Ahead
Head coach John Walker is in his 32nd season, having guided Nebraska soccer for the entirety of the program’s history, compiling a 379-207-67 career record. His staff includes assistant coaches Savanah Anderson-Baer, Ian Bridge, and Dan Ball.
The Huskers are 4-6-2 all-time against MSU and fell 4-1 in last year’s matchup in East Lansing. This final regular-season clash provides Nebraska with a chance to secure one of the ten Big Ten Tournament spots.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.