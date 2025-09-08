Nebraska Soccer Shuts Out Kansas State in 2-0 Victory
The Nebraska soccer team kept its undefeated streak alive in front of a packed home crowd. They just showed why they are one of the most exciting squads to watch this season, with a 2-0 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
The Huskers stretched their record to 5-0-2 while picking up their fourth straight victory. For Kansas State, which came in unbeaten at 4-0-1, it was the first blemish on its 2025 campaign.
Kamya Carpenter Leads the Charge
The Huskers found their rhythm in the second half, and junior forward Kamya Carpenter took center stage. After a tense scoreless opening 45 minutes, she broke through in the 55th minute with a left-footed rocket into the top-left corner. It was assisted by midfielder Sadie Waite.
Just over four minutes later, Carpenter struck again. This time, with a perfectly timed header off a cross from Ava Makovicka, with Waite notching her second assist of the day.
Carpenter’s brace tied her career high for goals in a single match. It was a mark that she had already hit earlier this season. Even more impressive, she has now scored the game-winning goal in three of Nebraska’s five victories.
A True Team Effort on Both Ends
While Carpenter’s goals told the story on the scoreboard, Nebraska’s success came from contributions all over the field. Waite’s two assists highlighted her midfield vision. Meanwhile, Sadie Sant, Mila Brach, Ellie Felt, and Charlie Wistrom each logged shots on goal to keep the pressure on Kansas State’s back line.
Statistically, the Wildcats edged Nebraska in total shots 11 to 10, but the Huskers made the most of their opportunities, finishing with six shots on target compared to four for Kansas State. That efficiency mattered even more because Kansas State had not conceded a single goal all season until this matchup. It was a streak the Huskers ended with authority.
The Huskers held Kansas State to just two shots in the first half and leaned on key performances from young players. Freshman defender Karli Williams had the unique challenge of guarding her former Gretna High School teammate, Wildcats forward Allison Marshall. She entered the game as Kansas State’s second-leading scorer. Williams, alongside Makovicka, also a Gretna alum, showed composure in keeping the Wildcats in check.
In goal, Cece Villa delivered her third shutout of the year, recording three saves to secure the clean sheet.
Now with Big Ten Conference play on the horizon, the Huskers will look to carry their momentum into Thursday’s league opener against Minnesota. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. CDT at Barbara Hibner Stadium and will be televised on the Big Ten Network, giving Nebraska fans another chance to watch this team chase greatness.
