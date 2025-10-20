Nebraska Soccer Splits California Road Trip
Nebraska women’s soccer battled through a challenging two-game stretch in Los Angeles. How did they do it? By taking on USC and UCLA in their first Big Ten road trip to California since the schools joined the conference. The result was a hard-fought split that showed both the team’s resilience and the intensity of life in the newly expanded Big Ten.
UCLA’s Early Pressure Too Much for Nebraska
On Sunday, the Huskers fell to the UCLA Bruins 3-0 in a matchup that tested their defense from the opening whistle. Entering the game, UCLA was tied for fourth place in the Big Ten alongside Iowa. It's a team that had already beaten Nebraska earlier in the season. The Bruins came out firing, racking up seven shots in the first 15 minutes, including four on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Cece Villa was immediately called into action, making three early saves to keep her team in the contest. In the seventh minute, Villa over-pursued a loose ball, leaving an open net. However, freshman defender Karli Williams came to the rescue with a crucial goal-line clearance.
Nebraska had its first attacking moments through senior forward Reagan Raabe in the 15th minute and junior midfielder Ella Rudney three minutes later. However, both attempts were kept out by the Bruins’ defense.
By halftime, the Bruins had fired 20 shots, 11 on target. Meanwhile, Nebraska could manage two. Villa stood tall despite the relentless pressure, finishing the first half with nine saves.
Huskers Edge USC in Tight 3-2 Battle
Before Sunday’s loss, Nebraska secured an impressive 3-2 victory over USC on Thursday, earning a crucial Big Ten road win. The Huskers started strong, with Rudney finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute off an assist from senior midfielder Saide Waite, giving Nebraska an early lead.
USC equalized in the 40th minute, but freshman defender Mila Brach, a Los Angeles native, quickly answered. Her goal just four minutes later gave Nebraska a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime, marking her first collegiate goal as a Husker.
The momentum carried into the second half. The junior forward Kayma Carpenter extended the lead just two minutes after the break. She finished a combination play assisted by Rudney and Raabe.
Both teams battled evenly, with USC tallying 14 shots (nine on goal) to Nebraska’s 12 shots (six on goal). Villa finished with seven saves in another standout performance.
With the California split, Nebraska now holds an 8-4-5 overall record and sits in a three-way tie with USC and Michigan for 10th place in the Big Ten standings with 12 points. That position is crucial, as only the top ten teams qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins October 30.
The Huskers will have a chance to strengthen their postseason case when they return home. It will be for their final regular-season match against second-place Michigan State on Sunday.
